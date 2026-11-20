MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Submersible AGVs Market - Global Forecast 2026-2032" has been added tooffering.

The global Submersible Automated Guided Vehicles (AGVs) Market research report provides an in-depth assessment of technologies, applications, operating requirements, and regional demand shaping underwater automation. The market is projected to reach USD 569.04 million in 2026 and expand at a CAGR of 16.91% to USD 1.45 billion by 2032. Its insights support strategic planning by highlighting high-value applications, adoption barriers, and competitive priorities across marine operating environments.

Market Overview

Submersible AGVs are autonomous or remotely supervised platforms that transport equipment, tools, components, and payloads through submerged environments. Demand is increasing across offshore energy, marine infrastructure, aquaculture, defense, scientific research, and underwater construction, where safer and more repeatable alternatives to diver-led or surface-controlled operations are required.

Market development is influenced by:



Vehicle endurance and payload capacity

Navigation accuracy and communications reliability

Corrosion resistance and environmental compatibility

Launch, recovery, and emergency-response capabilities

Integration with existing marine workflows Lifecycle productivity compared with crewed alternatives

Technology and Operational Trends

Advances in electric propulsion, compact batteries, inertial navigation, acoustic positioning, machine vision, and supervisory control are enabling longer, more repeatable missions with less continuous human intervention. Modular payload interfaces allow a single platform to support inspection, logistics, sampling, maintenance, and security tasks.

Adoption increasingly depends on complete mission ecosystems encompassing digital planning, asset tracking, remote diagnostics, standardized data exchange, and fleet management. Underwater communications, variable visibility, biofouling, seabed complexity, regulatory approval, and vehicle recovery costs remain significant constraints. Understanding these factors enables operators and investors to assess deployment risk and prioritize commercially viable use cases.

Artificial Intelligence and Safe Autonomy

Artificial intelligence combines sonar, optical, inertial, depth, and environmental data to improve positioning, obstacle detection, object recognition, route planning, adaptive speed control, anomaly detection, and post-mission analysis. AI can also reduce manual data review and support predictive maintenance.

Reliable training data, edge computing, explainable decisions, cybersecurity, human oversight, and safe fallback modes are essential. Autonomous capabilities require validation through simulation, controlled trials, and monitored deployment, particularly in defense, critical infrastructure, and environmentally sensitive settings.

Regional Market Landscape



North America: Supported by established offshore, defense, research, port, and subsea inspection capabilities.

Latin America: Offers opportunities in offshore energy, fisheries, coastal infrastructure, and marine science, although regulatory and technical capacity varies.

Europe: Benefits from maritime engineering, offshore renewables, environmental monitoring, and strong safety requirements.

Middle East: Demand centers on offshore energy, ports, coastal infrastructure, and security in warm, saline conditions.

Africa: Potential applications include offshore resources, conservation, ports, and scientific exploration, with service access and training remaining important. Asia-Pacific: Combines advanced maritime manufacturing with rapidly developing coastal, offshore, shipbuilding, research, and defense industries.

The regional analysis helps market participants compare entry conditions, infrastructure readiness, regulatory expectations, and partnership opportunities.

Procurement Priorities Across Key Economic and Security Groups



ASEAN: Maintainability and interoperability for ports, aquaculture, monitoring, and offshore operations.

BRICS: Local capability development, technology transfer, energy, defense, research, and logistics.

European Union and G7: Reliability, environmental performance, cybersecurity, standards compliance, and lifecycle support.

GCC: Port modernization, offshore assets, maritime security, and performance in high-salinity waters. NATO-aligned markets: Secure communications, resilience, interoperability, and operation in degraded environments.

Strategic Priorities for Market Participants

Organizations should target narrowly defined missions with measurable safety or productivity benefits, including repetitive inspection, short-range transport, environmental sampling, and hazardous-area support. Performance should be measured through mission completion, recovery rates, reduced human exposure, data quality, maintenance requirements, and total lifecycle effort.

Modular architectures, open interfaces, staged autonomy, human override capabilities, and emergency-recovery testing can reduce deployment risk. Partnerships with ports, offshore operators, research institutions, regulators, and training providers can accelerate validation, workforce readiness, and market entry.

Key Takeaways from This Report



The market is forecast to grow from USD 569.04 million in 2026 to USD 1.45 billion by 2032.

AI, electrification, modular payloads, and mission integration are central growth drivers.

Safety, recoverability, cybersecurity, and lifecycle economics remain decisive purchasing criteria.

Structured, hazardous, repetitive, and data-intensive missions present the strongest opportunities. Regional success depends on localized testing, skilled operators, regulatory alignment, and dependable support infrastructure.

Key Topics Covered

1. Preface

1.1. Objectives of the Study

1.2. Market Definition

1.3. Market Segmentation & Coverage

1.4. Years Considered for the Study

1.5. Currency Considered for the Study

1.6. Language Considered for the Study

1.7. Key Stakeholders

2. Research Methodology

2.1. Introduction

2.2. Research Design

2.2.1. Primary Research

2.2.2. Secondary Research

2.3. Research Framework

2.3.1. Qualitative Analysis

2.3.2. Quantitative Analysis

2.4. Market Size Estimation

2.4.1. Top-Down Approach

2.4.2. Bottom-Up Approach

2.5. Data Triangulation

2.6. Research Outcomes

2.7. Research Assumptions

2.8. Research Limitations

3. Executive Summary

3.1. Introduction

3.2. CXO Perspective

3.3. New Revenue Opportunities

3.4. Next-Generation Business Models

3.5. Industry Roadmap

4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Industry Ecosystem & Value Chain Analysis

4.2.1. Supply-Side Analysis

4.2.2. Demand-Side Analysis

4.2.3. Stakeholder Analysis

4.3. Market Dynamics

4.3.1. Key Drivers

4.3.2. Key Restraints

4.3.3. Key Opportunities

4.3.4. Key Challenges

4.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.5. PESTLE Analysis

4.6. Market Outlook

4.6.1. Near-Term Market Outlook (0-2 Years)

4.6.2. Medium-Term Market Outlook (3-5 Years)

4.6.3. Long-Term Market Outlook (5-10 Years)

4.7. Go-to-Market Strategy

5. Market Insights

5.1. Consumer Insights & End-User Perspective

5.2. Consumer Experience Benchmarking

5.3. Opportunity Mapping

5.4. Distribution Channel Analysis

5.5. Pricing Trend Analysis

5.6. Regulatory Compliance & Standards Framework

5.7. ESG & Sustainability Analysis

5.8. Disruption & Risk Scenarios

5.9. Return on Investment & Cost-Benefit Analysis

6. Cumulative Impact of Artificial Intelligence 2026

7. Submersible AGVs Market, by Product Type

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Assembly Agv

7.3. Forklift

7.4. Towing

7.4.1. Bike Tow

7.4.2. Cart Towing

7.5. Unit Load

7.5.1. Shelf Stocking

7.5.2. Tray Handling

8. Submersible AGVs Market, by Navigation Technology

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Inertial Guidance

8.3. Laser Guidance

8.4. Magnetic Tape Guidance

8.5. Vision Guidance

8.5.1. Three D Vision

8.5.2. Two D Vision

8.6. Wire Guidance

9. Submersible AGVs Market, by Payload Capacity

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Heavy

9.2.1. 3000 To 5000 Kg

9.2.2. Above 5000 Kg

9.3. Light

9.4. Medium

10. Submersible AGVs Market, by Application

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Assembly

10.2.1. Component Transfer

10.2.2. Painting

10.2.3. Welding

10.3. Material Handling

10.3.1. Order Picking

10.3.2. Pallet Handling

10.3.3. Sortation

10.4. Transport

10.4.1. Cross Docking

10.4.2. Inter Plant Transport

10.4.3. Intra Plant Transport

10.5. Warehousing And Distribution

10.5.1. Packaging

10.5.2. Sorting

10.5.3. Storage

11. Submersible AGVs Market, by End User

11.1. Introduction

11.2. Automotive

11.2.1. Oem

11.2.2. Tier 1 Suppliers

11.3. E Commerce Retail

11.3.1. Online Retailers

11.3.2. Physical Stores

11.4. Food And Beverage

11.4.1. Packaging Plants

11.4.2. Processing Units

11.5. Healthcare Pharma

11.5.1. Hospitals

11.5.2. Pharmaceutical Manufacturers

12. Submersible AGVs Market, by Region

12.1. Introduction

12.2. Asia-Pacific

12.3. North America

12.4. Latin America

12.5. Europe

12.6. Middle East

12.7. Africa

13. Submersible AGVs Market, by Group

13.1. Introduction

13.2. ASEAN

13.3. GCC

13.4. European Union

13.5. BRICS

13.6. G7

13.7. NATO

14. Submersible AGVs Market, by Country

14.1. Introduction

14.2. United States

14.3. Canada

14.4. Mexico

14.5. Brazil

14.6. United Kingdom

14.7. Germany

14.8. France

14.9. Russia

14.10. Italy

14.11. Spain

14.12. China

14.13. India

14.14. Japan

14.15. Australia

14.16. South Korea

15. Competitive Landscape

15.1. Market Share Analysis, 2025

15.2. Market Concentration Analysis, 2025

15.2.1. Concentration Ratio (CR)

15.2.2. Herfindahl Hirschman Index (HHI)

15.3. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, 2025

15.4. Product Portfolio Analysis, 2025

15.5. Benchmarking Analysis, 2025

16. Company Profiles

16.1. Atlas Elektronik GmbH

16.2. BaltRobotics Sp. z o.o.

16.3. Boston Engineering

16.4. ECA Group

16.5. Fugro N.V.

16.6. General Dynamics Mission Systems, Inc.

16.7. Graal Group

16.8. Helsing

16.9. Hydromea SA

16.10. International Submarine Engineering Ltd.

16.11. IXBLUE SA

16.12. Kongsberg Maritime AS

16.13. L3Harris Technologies, Inc.

16.14. Lockheed Martin Corporation

16.15. Ocean Infinity

16.16. Oceaneering International, Inc.

16.17. Riptide Autonomous Solutions

16.18. Saab AB

16.19. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated

16.20. Tianjin Sublue Ocean Science & Technology Co., Ltd.

17. Key Experts

LIST OF FIGURES [21]

LIST OF TABLES [378]

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