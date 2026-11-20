MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The game server provider enables players to launch private gaming worlds and manage server settings, backups, and maintenance through AI assistants.

NEWARK, DELAWARE, Nov. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wilderack Inc., a game server provider specializing in multiplayer hosting, has introduced AI-powered server management capabilities that allow players to create and manage private gaming environments using natural-language instructions.

The platform offers many popular games. Players can rent a game server for personal gaming sessions, classroom activities, or organized gaming communities without configuring or maintaining their own hosting infrastructure.





AI-Powered Server Management

Wilderack integrates the Model Context Protocol (MCP), allowing compatible AI assistants to interact with its hosting infrastructure. Through this integration, users can request server configurations, monitor performance, troubleshoot technical issues, and manage routine maintenance tasks using conversational commands.

For example, players can ask an AI assistant to configure a Minecraft server for friends, schedule automatic backups, investigate server crashes, or adjust settings to address performance issues.

The platform provides permission-based access, allowing users to determine which actions an AI assistant can perform. Account holders retain control over billing, server deletion, and other restricted administrative functions.





Simplifying Multiplayer Server Hosting

Wilderack also offers a browser-based control panel with file management, live server monitoring, automated tasks, and mod installation tools.

Its hosting infrastructure includes daily off-site backups, DDoS protection, and NVMe storage. Servers can automatically enter a low-resource state when inactive and resume operation when players reconnect, helping reduce unnecessary infrastructure usage.

Players can select hosting locations in the eastern United States or Europe based on their gaming group's geographic requirements.

The service is designed for individuals and communities seeking accessible multiplayer hosting, including users in the United States, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, and European markets.

By combining traditional server controls with AI-assisted management, Wilderack aims to reduce the technical responsibilities associated with operating private multiplayer environments.

Additional information about available games, hosting plans, and AI management capabilities is available at .





About Wilderack Inc.

Wilderack Inc. is a Delaware-based game server hosting company providing private multiplayer environments for gaming communities, individuals, and groups. Its platform combines automated server deployment, AI-assisted management, and browser-based administration tools. Wilderack supports multiple multiplayer titles and offers hosting infrastructure in the United States and Europe.





CONTACT: Marcus Garcia Wilderack Inc....