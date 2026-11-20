MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Small Nucleic Acid Therapies Market - Global Forecast 2026-2032" has been added tooffering.

This market research report examines the rapidly expanding small nucleic acid therapies market, which is projected to reach USD 7.33 billion in 2026 and grow at a CAGR of 26.34% to USD 29.85 billion by 2032. It evaluates therapeutic innovation, delivery technologies, artificial intelligence applications, clinical development priorities, and regional market dynamics. The insights support strategic planning by clarifying where scientific progress, infrastructure readiness, and unmet clinical needs may create viable growth opportunities.

Market Overview

Small nucleic acid therapies use short RNA or DNA sequences to alter disease biology through gene silencing, transcript correction, or targeted immune activation. Key modalities include:



Antisense oligonucleotides

Small interfering RNA

MicroRNA-based therapies Aptamers and related constructs

Clinical advancement is being supported by improvements in sequence design, chemical modification, delivery systems, biomarkers, and regulatory experience. Strategic considerations include tissue targeting, response durability, immunogenicity, manufacturing consistency, and measurable clinical benefit in molecularly defined patient populations.

Delivery and Lifecycle Development

The market is progressing from molecular proof of concept toward solving delivery, repeat dosing, and treatment durability across multiple organs. Liver-directed therapies benefit from established conjugation and nanoparticle approaches, while delivery to the central nervous system, muscle, tumors, and other tissues remains challenging.

Developers are increasingly integrating molecular design with formulation, companion diagnostics, clinical operations, scalable manufacturing, and post-approval evidence. Understanding these dependencies enables decision-makers to assess development risk and prioritize platforms with stronger commercialization potential.

Artificial Intelligence in Therapy Development

Artificial intelligence is accelerating sequence analysis, off-target prediction, chemical modification selection, and formulation screening. Machine learning may also improve biomarker discovery, patient stratification, trial-site planning, and analysis of genomic and transcriptomic data.

Effective adoption requires high-quality datasets, experimental validation, and clear governance. Model bias, data leakage, limited reproducibility, and uncertain biological causality remain important risks when computational findings are not independently confirmed.

Regional Market Dynamics



North America: Advanced translational research, specialized clinical infrastructure, and extensive regulatory experience.

Europe: Strong academic networks, coordinated scientific standards, and active rare-disease and advanced-therapy programs.

Asia-Pacific: Expanding biomedical research, manufacturing expertise, and clinical-trial activity, particularly in China, Japan, South Korea, and Australia.

Latin America: Opportunities in patient recruitment and specialist-care development, balanced by regulatory and infrastructure differences. Middle East and Africa: Emerging research hubs and unmet needs, alongside constraints involving diagnostics, trial capacity, and supply continuity.

Regional comparisons provide a practical foundation for market entry planning, partnership selection, and localized risk mitigation.

Economic Groups and Priority Countries

ASEAN, BRICS, the European Union, G7, and GCC markets offer distinct combinations of research capacity, patient access, manufacturing, regulation, and reimbursement. Country-specific planning remains essential because healthcare resources and approval pathways vary considerably.

The United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, and Spain maintain strong research and clinical networks. China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, and India continue to expand biotechnology and development capabilities. Brazil and Mexico provide important regional research platforms, while Russia presents collaboration, supply-chain, and policy considerations.

Strategic Priorities



Align target selection with a credible tissue-delivery strategy.

Assess immunogenicity, off-target effects, repeat-dose tolerability, and manufacturing comparability early.

Use biomarker-driven enrollment to strengthen clinical signal detection.

Adapt programs to local regulation, diagnostics, specialist capacity, and reimbursement.

Establish transparent AI governance and protect genomic and patient data. Balance portfolios across delivery technologies, indications, and development stages.

Key Takeaways from This Report



The market is forecast to reach USD 29.85 billion by 2032.

Delivery, durability, safety, and scalability will shape competitive advantage.

AI can improve development efficiency when supported by validated data and oversight. Regional execution must reflect local clinical, regulatory, and access conditions.

Key Topics Covered

1. Preface

1.1. Objectives of the Study

1.2. Market Definition

1.3. Market Segmentation & Coverage

1.4. Years Considered for the Study

1.5. Currency Considered for the Study

1.6. Language Considered for the Study

1.7. Key Stakeholders

2. Research Methodology

2.1. Introduction

2.2. Research Design

2.2.1. Primary Research

2.2.2. Secondary Research

2.3. Research Framework

2.3.1. Qualitative Analysis

2.3.2. Quantitative Analysis

2.4. Market Size Estimation

2.4.1. Top-Down Approach

2.4.2. Bottom-Up Approach

2.5. Data Triangulation

2.6. Research Outcomes

2.7. Research Assumptions

2.8. Research Limitations

3. Executive Summary

3.1. Introduction

3.2. CXO Perspective

3.3. New Revenue Opportunities

3.4. Next-Generation Business Models

3.5. Industry Roadmap

4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Industry Ecosystem & Value Chain Analysis

4.2.1. Supply-Side Analysis

4.2.2. Demand-Side Analysis

4.2.3. Stakeholder Analysis

4.3. Market Dynamics

4.3.1. Key Drivers

4.3.2. Key Restraints

4.3.3. Key Opportunities

4.3.4. Key Challenges

4.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.5. PESTLE Analysis

4.6. Market Outlook

4.6.1. Near-Term Market Outlook (0-2 Years)

4.6.2. Medium-Term Market Outlook (3-5 Years)

4.6.3. Long-Term Market Outlook (5-10 Years)

4.7. Go-to-Market Strategy

5. Market Insights

5.1. Consumer Insights & End-User Perspective

5.2. Consumer Experience Benchmarking

5.3. Opportunity Mapping

5.4. Distribution Channel Analysis

5.5. Pricing Trend Analysis

5.6. Regulatory Compliance & Standards Framework

5.7. ESG & Sustainability Analysis

5.8. Disruption & Risk Scenarios

5.9. Return on Investment & Cost-Benefit Analysis

6. Cumulative Impact of Artificial Intelligence 2026

7. Small Nucleic Acid Therapies Market, by Therapy Type

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Antisense Oligonucleotides

7.2.1. RNase H-dependent Oligonucleotides

7.2.1.1. Fomivirsen

7.2.1.2. Inotersen

7.2.1.3. Mipomersen

7.2.2. Steric-Blocker Oligonucleotides

7.2.2.1. Eteplirsen

7.2.2.2. Golodirsen

7.2.2.3. Nusinersen

7.3. Aptamers

7.3.1. DNA Aptamers

7.3.2. RNA Aptamers

7.4. miRNA Therapeutics

7.5. mRNA Therapeutics

7.6. piRNA Therapeutics

7.7. siRNA Therapeutics

7.7.1. Givosiran

7.7.2. Patisiran

8. Small Nucleic Acid Therapies Market, by Route of Administration

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Oral Route

8.3. Parenteral Route

8.3.1. Intramuscular

8.3.2. Intravenous

8.3.3. Subcutaneous

9. Small Nucleic Acid Therapies Market, by Delivery Mechanism

9.1. Introduction

9.2. GalNAc Conjugation

9.3. Lipid Nanoparticles (LNPs)

9.4. Polymer-Based Carriers

9.5. Viral Vectors

10. Small Nucleic Acid Therapies Market, by Therapeutic Application

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Cardiovascular Diseases

10.3. Genetic Disorders

10.3.1. Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD)

10.3.2. Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA)

10.4. Infectious Diseases

10.4.1. Bacterial Infections

10.4.2. Viral Infections

10.5. Inflammatory & Autoimmune Diseases

10.5.1. Psoriasis

10.5.2. Rheumatoid arthritis

10.6. Neurological Disorders

10.6.1. Alzheimer Disease

10.6.2. Parkinson Disease

10.7. Oncology

10.7.1. Glioblastoma

10.7.2. Hepatocellular Carcinoma

10.8. Ophthalmic Diseases

11. Small Nucleic Acid Therapies Market, by End User

11.1. Introduction

11.2. Academic & Research Institutes

11.3. Contract Research Organizations

11.4. Hospitals

11.5. Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

11.6. Specialty Clinics

12. Small Nucleic Acid Therapies Market, by Region

12.1. Introduction

12.2. Asia-Pacific

12.3. North America

12.4. Latin America

12.5. Europe

12.6. Middle East

12.7. Africa

13. Small Nucleic Acid Therapies Market, by Group

13.1. Introduction

13.2. ASEAN

13.3. GCC

13.4. European Union

13.5. BRICS

13.6. G7

13.7. NATO

14. Small Nucleic Acid Therapies Market, by Country

14.1. Introduction

14.2. United States

14.3. Canada

14.4. Mexico

14.5. Brazil

14.6. United Kingdom

14.7. Germany

14.8. France

14.9. Russia

14.10. Italy

14.11. Spain

14.12. China

14.13. India

14.14. Japan

14.15. Australia

14.16. South Korea

15. Competitive Landscape

15.1. Market Share Analysis, 2025

15.2. Market Concentration Analysis, 2025

15.2.1. Concentration Ratio (CR)

15.2.2. Herfindahl Hirschman Index (HHI)

15.3. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, 2025

15.4. Product Portfolio Analysis, 2025

15.5. Benchmarking Analysis, 2025

16. Company Profiles

16.1. ADARx Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

16.2. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

16.3. AstraZeneca PLC

16.4. Avidity Biosciences

16.5. BioNTech SE

16.6. bluebird bio, Inc.

16.7. Comanche Biopharma Corp.

16.8. Creyon Bio, Inc.

16.9. Eleven Therapeutics

16.10. Ferring B.V.

16.11. GenScript Biotech Corporation

16.12. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

16.13. Moderna, Inc.

16.14. Nogra Pharma Limited

16.15. Novartis AG

16.16. Novo Nordisk A/S

16.17. OliX Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

16.18. Pfizer Inc.

16.19. Ractigen Therapeutics

16.20. Regulus Therapeutics Inc.

16.21. SANOFI WINTHROP INDUSTRIE

16.22. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc.

16.23. Silence Therapeutics

16.24. Sirnaomics Ltd.

16.25. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc.

16.26. Switch Therapeutics

16.27. Tevard Biosciences

16.28. Wave Life Sciences Ltd.

17. Key Experts

LIST OF FIGURES [21]

LIST OF TABLES [333]

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