Anthropic's valuation has increased 295% from its valuation when the Company gained pre-IPO Anthropic exposure during its first AI Treasury investment

AI Treasury also includes pre-IPO exposure to OpenAI, Databricks and Anduril

SINGAPORE, Nov. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genius Group Limited (NYSE American: GNS) (“Genius Group”,“GNS” or the“Company”), a leading AI-powered education group, is providing today an update to its shareholders on its AI Treasury, further to Anthropic's initial public offering yesterday.

On May 27, 2026, the Company's Board of Directors approved the launch of the Genius AI Treasury, with a plan to deploy up to US$100 million of initial capital as the first phase of a US$800 million, five-year investment program into companies leading the development of Artificial General Intelligence (“AGI”). The Company's AGI Infinity Portfolio is structured to provide shareholders with look-through exposure to frontier AI companies through SEC-registered, publicly traded closed-end funds.

Anthropic, the frontier AI laboratory and creator of the Claude family of AI models, is the largest look-through holding in the AI Treasury, representing approximately 18% of the Company's initial investments and 21% of the Company's AI Treasury as of today's date. On November 18, 2026, Anthropic priced its initial public offering at $83 per share, raising approximately $81.3 billion in the largest initial public offering on record by initial offering size[1]. Shares began trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on November 19, 2026 under the ticker symbol“ANT”, with the offering valuing the company at approximately $1.5 trillion on a fully diluted basis.

At the time of the Company's first AI Treasury investments in June 2026, the most recent reported valuations of Anthropic and SpaceX at the time were $380 billion (February 2026 Series G funding round) and $1.25 trillion (SpaceX and xAI combined, February 2026), as cited in the Company's August 27, 2026 release[2].

Anthropic was subsequently valued at $965 billion at its May 2026 Series H funding round, an increase of 154%, and at approximately $1.5 trillion at its IPO, an increase of 295% on its valuation at the time of the Company's investment.

SpaceX, which listed on Nasdaq on June 12, 2026 at an IPO valuation of approximately $1.77 trillion, had a market capitalization of approximately $1.95 trillion based on its closing share price on November 18, 2026, more than 50% above the combined SpaceX and xAI valuation at the time of the Company's investment.

Analysts are forecasting further growth. The average of the five analyst price targets published to date for Anthropic is $116.38, 40% above its IPO price[3], and the consensus analyst price target for SpaceX is $256.41 per 24/7 Wall St.[4]

Roger James Hamilton, CEO of Genius Group, stated:“We launched our AI Treasury strategy in May 2026 with the goal of giving our shareholders exposure to the most transformative companies in superintelligence. Yesterday, Anthropic joined SpaceX as the two private companies that AI Treasury had high exposure to that have since become publicly listed companies. The two companies are now trading on NASDAQ at a combined valuation of over $3 trillion. The AI economy is growing rapidly, and we believe our shareholders are positioned to benefit from this historic AI super-trend.”

“Genius Group has recently been trading at a share price which is at a fraction of its Net Asset Value Per Share. We believe that what we see as a potential market mispricing will increasingly be seen as an opportunity by long term investors as the value of our assets and our treasury continues to grow.”

The AI Treasury was established with the intention of giving Genius Group shareholders exposure to the growth of the AI economy alongside the Company's AI-powered education business. The AI economy is growing rapidly. Gartner forecasts worldwide AI spending of $2.67 trillion in 2026, an increase of 49.5% on 2025, rising to $3.64 trillion in 2027[5].







The Company's initial investment of US$657,100, made in June 2026 in Destiny Tech100 and Fundrise Innovation Fund, was the first step in the Company's AI Treasury program. The Company intends to continue adding to its AI Treasury and, as announced on August 27, 2026, aims to fund its growth through perpetual preferred equity rather than ordinary shares.

Based on the funds' most recent disclosures, the Company's largest look-through holdings within its AI Treasury are Anthropic (21.3%), OpenAI (12.4%), SpaceX (7.3%) and Databricks (4.1%), compared to Anthropic (17.6%), SpaceX (11.7%), OpenAI (7.4%) and Databricks (5.4%) at the time of investment[6]:

The Company believes the success of the Anthropic and SpaceX IPOs, together with the ongoing demand for AI services and tools to power the world's future economy, reinforce its thesis that by growing its AI treasury alongside its AI-powered education business preparing its students for the future, shareholders can benefit from both the human and capital opportunities created by the coming post-AGI economy.







Genius Group believes the benefit of its Treasury strategy will be realized over a long term horizon. By example, over the next five years, analyst revenue forecasts for Anthropic rise from between $52 billion to $53 billion in 2026 through to between $270 billion to $280 billion in 2028[3], and to between $505 billion and $685 billion in 2030[3][7]. Analyst consensus revenue estimates for SpaceX rise from $49.0 billion in 2026 to $181.3 billion in 2027[4], $330.9 billion in 2028[8] and $492.5 billion in 2030[9]. This analyst consensus equates to a forecasted 10x revenue growth by 2030.

Sources

[1]“Anthropic IPO raises over $81 billion in largest offering on record, topping SpaceX”, CNBC, November 18, 2026.

[2]“Genius Group Announces $1.2 Billion Capital Plan to Fund AI Treasury and Bitcoin Treasury”, Genius Group, August 27, 2026.

[3]“Anthropic IPO and ANT stock price forecast: valuation and Nasdaq listing”, Beinsure, November 18, 2026.

[4]“SpaceX Just Did Something It's Never Done Before. Here's the Bull Case for SPCX Stock in 2027”, 24/7 Wall St., November 15, 2026.

[5]“Gartner Forecasts Worldwide AI Spending to Grow 49.5% in 2026”, Gartner, September 16, 2026.

[6] Destiny Tech100 portfolio as of September 30, 2026; Fundrise Innovation Fund Form N-PORT, holdings as of June 30, 2026. Look-through is illustrative, computed as each fund's disclosed weighting multiplied by the dollars invested in that fund.

[7]“Goldman Sachs estimates Anthropic could hit $685B in revenue by 2030”, Quartz, November 10, 2026.

[8]“What a $10,000 Investment in SpaceX Could Be Worth by the End of 2027 After Elon Musk's Shocking Revenue Guidance”, The Motley Fool, October 27, 2026.

[9]“Here's What an $8,000 Investment in SpaceX Could Be Worth by 2030”, The Motley Fool, October 22, 2026.

About Genius Group

Genius Group (NYSE: GNS) is a global education group delivering AI powered, education and acceleration solutions for the future of work. Genius Group serves 6 million users in over 100 countries through its Genius City model and online digital marketplace of AI training, AI tools and AI talent. It provides personalized, entrepreneurial AI pathways combining human talent with AI skills and AI solutions at the individual, enterprise and government level. To learn more, please visit geniusgroup.ai.

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Investing in our securities involves a high degree of risk. Before making an investment decision, you should carefully consider the risks, uncertainties and forward-looking statements described in our most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F, as amended for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, filed with the SEC on March 9, 2026. If any of these risks were to occur, our business, financial condition or results of operations would likely suffer. In that event, the value of our securities could decline, and you could lose part or all of your investment. The risks and uncertainties we describe are not the only ones facing us. Additional risks not presently known to us or that we currently deem immaterial may also impair our business operations. In addition, our past financial performance may not be a reliable indicator of future performance, and historical trends should not be used to anticipate results in the future. See“Forward-Looking Statements” below.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements made in this press release include forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as“may,”“will”,“plan,”“should,”“expect,”“anticipate,”“estimate,”“continue,” or comparable terminology. Such forward-looking statements are inherently subject to certain risks, trends and uncertainties, many of which the Company cannot predict with accuracy and some of which the Company might not even anticipate and involve factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or suggested. These include, among others, the risk that the value of the Company's AI Treasury investments and look-through holdings may decline, that the Company may not raise the capital required to grow its AI Treasury, and that third-party analyst price targets, revenue estimates and market forecasts referred to in this press release, which are not forecasts or representations by the Company, may not be achieved. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements and are advised to consider the factors listed above together with the additional factors under the heading“Risk Factors” in the Company's Annual Reports on Form 20-F, as may be supplemented or amended by the Company's Reports of a Foreign Private Issuer on Form 6-K. The Company assumes no obligation to update or supplement forward-looking statements that become untrue because of subsequent events, new information or otherwise. No information in this press release should be construed as any indication whatsoever of the Company's future revenues, results of operations, or stock price.

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