Dr. Jennifer Gonzales, MD, Medical Director of Hospice of South Texas and Cuero native, helps lead the region's only CMS 5-Star rated hospice based in Victoria.

The only CMS five-star rated hospice based in Victoria, Texas celebrates five consecutive years of recognition based on feedback from families and caregivers.

- Laurie Eder, CEOVICTORIA, TX, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- When someone you love needs hospice care, you have a choice. And when making that choice, the experiences of other families matter.Hospice of South Texashas earned the highest possible 5-Star Family Caregiver Survey Rating from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) for the fifth consecutive year, maintaining this distinction since CMS introduced hospice star ratings in 2022.Published on Medicare's official Care Compare website, the rating reflects feedback directly from families and caregivers who have experienced hospice care firsthand.As the only CMS 5-Star rated hospice based in Victoria, Hospice of South Texas stands apart through the experiences of the families it serves."Families deserve to know they have a choice in who cares for their loved ones," said Laurie Eder, Chief Executive Officer of Hospice of South Texas. "Our five-star rating isn't something we awarded ourselves. It comes directly from families who trusted us during one of the most difficult times in their lives. That means everything to us."Five stars is the highest rating CMS awards for family caregiver experience. The rating reflects how families evaluate communication, responsiveness, dignity and the support they received. For families comparing hospice providers, it offers an important measure of care from those who know it firsthand.For more than 42 years, Hospice of South Texas has served families throughout its 12-county service area. As a locally rooted nonprofit, the organization provides compassionate end-of-life care regardless of a patient's ability to pay.Helping lead that commitment is Dr. Jennifer Gonzales, MD, Medical Director of Hospice of South Texas and a Cuero native. Her hometown roots bring a personal connection to the rural communities the organization serves."Growing up in Cuero, I understand how important it is for families to have healthcare professionals they can trust," said Dr. Gonzales. "Whether someone lives in Victoria or a small rural community, they deserve compassionate, quality care close to home."Hospice of South Texas provides care in homes and nursing facilities throughout the region, as well as at its 12-bed Dornburg Center of Compassionin Victoria.When You Have a Choice, Why Not Choose Five Stars?Families can compare hospice providers at or learn more about Hospice of South Texas at or by calling 361-572-4300.About Hospice of South TexasHospice of South Texasis a nonprofit hospice organization serving 12 counties across South Texas. For more than 42 years, it has provided compassionate end-of-life care and bereavement support to patients and families.

Laurie Eder, CEO

Hospice of South Texas

361-572-4300

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Hospice of South Texas Earns CMS Five-Star Rating for Fifth Consecutive Year News Provided By Hospice of South Texas November 20, 2026, 14:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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