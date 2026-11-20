Suzanne Koenig, Founder and CEO, SAK Healthcare

The Chicago/Midwest Chapter of the Turnaround Management Association honored Koenig for her leadership in healthcare turnaround and restructuring.

- Melanie Hennessy, CPA, chief administrative officer of SAK Healthcare

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Suzanne“Suzy” Koenig, founder and CEO of SAK Healthcare, received the Turnaround Legend Award from the Chicago/Midwest Chapter of the Turnaround Management Association (TMA). The chapter presented the award at the 18th Annual Executive Speaker Forum on November 19th in Chicago, IL.

Since founding SAK Healthcare in 1987, Koenig has helped healthcare organizations stabilize operations, navigate restructuring and manage changes in ownership. As a court-appointed receiver and patient care ombudsman, she has seen firsthand how financial and operational decisions affect the people who deliver and depend on care.

“She brings a hands-on, solutions-oriented approach to situations where the stakes are high, and the path forward is often uncertain,” said Carrie Baker, RN, chief operating officer of SAK Healthcare.“Her ability to quickly assess circumstances, establish priorities, and execute strategies that balance immediate stabilization with long-term sustainability has been a defining strength throughout her career.”

Melanie Hennessy, CPA, chief administrative officer of SAK Healthcare, pointed to the relationships Koenig has built over her career and how she draws on them to help facilities improve operations and navigate sales and mergers.“When they say 'it takes a village,' Suzy is 'the village,'” Hennessy said.

The firm Koenig built also helps healthcare organizations strengthen their operations and plan for change. SAK provides interim leadership and third-party management, helps operators improve clinical and financial performance, and conducts due diligence for lenders and investors evaluating healthcare transactions.

“When a healthcare organization is in distress, the stakes extend far beyond the balance sheet,” said Koenig.“Patients and residents depend on care continuing, employees need direction, and families need confidence that their loved ones are being looked after. I am honored by this recognition and grateful to the SAK team and the many colleagues who share that sense of responsibility.”

About SAK Healthcare

SAK Healthcare is a healthcare advisory and management firm serving hospitals, senior living communities, skilled nursing facilities and other long-term care providers. Founded in 1987, SAK works with operators, owners, lenders, investors and legal counsel to improve operations, evaluate transactions and guide organizations through financial distress and changes in ownership. Its services include operational and financial improvement, interim leadership, third-party management, transaction due diligence, turnaround and restructuring, and court-appointed roles such as receiver, patient care ombudsman, examiner and Chapter 11 trustee. Learn more at .

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SAK Healthcare Founder and CEO Suzanne Koenig Receives TMA Turnaround Legend Award News Provided By SAK Healthcare November 20, 2026, 14:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Real Estate & Property Management



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