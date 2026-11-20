Argos Fragrances Logo

Emanuel New York Logo

La Dolce Vita Di Bacchus and Argos Fragrances Founder Christian Petrovich (Photo Credit: PMC / Paul Bruinooge

Dustin Lujan, Christian Petrovich, Victor De Souza (Photo Credit: PMC / Paul Bruinooge)

Argos Fragrances (Photo Credit: PMC / Paul Bruinooge)

Founder and perfumer Christian Petrovich celebrated his new fragrance“The sweet life of Bacchus” at Emanuel New York

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Luxury fragrance house Argos Fragrances brought a taste of la dolce vita to Manhattan with an evening celebrating its newest fragrance, La Dolce Vita di Bacchus, at Emanuel New York. Hosted at the Midtown luxury fragrance boutique, Emanuel New York, the gathering, titled "The Sweet Life of Bacchus," welcomed guests for a special meet-and-greet with Argos founder and perfumer Christian Petrovich, drinks and a sweet treat in the form of a beautifully designed celebration cake.Inspired by Bacchus, the Roman god of wine, revelry and celebration, the new fragrance takes its artistic inspiration from La Jeunesse de Bacchus, the celebrated 1884 painting by French artist William-Adolphe Bouguereau. The latest addition to the Argos Artist Series, La Dolce Vita di Bacchus explores the relationship between classical art, mythology and contemporary perfumery, capturing the spirit of pleasure, freedom and the Italian philosophy of living beautifully. The extrait de parfum opens with an intriguing combination of rum, coffee, juniper, cistus labdanum and pink pepper, developing into a warm heart of davana, fenugreek and jasmine. Base notes of styrax, benzoin, nagarmotha, sandalwood and musk lend depth and sensuality to a composition that reflects the richness and exuberance of its artistic inspiration.Founded in 2014 by Christian Petrovich, Dallas-based Argos Fragrances has developed a distinctive identity in the world of independent luxury perfumery through its fusion of ancient mythology, fine art and fragrance. Drawing on his background in fashion, travel and the creative arts, Petrovich has built a collection of scents that reinterpret classical legends for contemporary audiences. Each fragrance reflects the house's emphasis on storytelling, artistic presentation and the craft of fine perfumery.About Argos Fragrances:Founded in 2014 by Christian Petrovich, Argos Fragrances is a Dallas-based independent luxury fragrance house inspired by classical mythology, fine art and the traditions of European perfumery. Its collection of fragrances draws on stories of gods, heroes and legendary figures, combining artistic expression with carefully developed scent compositions. Through its Artist Series and other collections, Argos explores the relationship between visual storytelling and the art of fragrance.For more information, please visit:IG: @buyargos | FB: buyargos | X / T: @buyargosAbout Emanuel New York:Emanuel New York is a Midtown Manhattan luxury boutique located at 329 West 39th Street, offering a curated mix of niche fragrance, beauty, skincare, clothing and accessories. Positioned as“the home of ultra niche,” the store brings together emerging and distinctive fragrance houses, fashion-forward retail and a couture sensibility shaped by designer Victor dE Souza and beauty veteran Dustin Lujan. Emanuel New York is also the exclusive New York City home of City Rhythm perfumes and has quickly become a destination for scent lovers, fashion clients and guests seeking a highly personal luxury retail experience.For more information, please visit:IG: @emanuel_newyork | FB: emanuelnewyork | PIN: emanuelnewyork

Norah Lawlor

Lawlor Media Group, Inc.

+1 212-967-6900

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Argos Fragrances Brings La Dolce Vita di Bacchus to Emanuel New York News Provided By Lawlor Media Group, Inc. November 20, 2026, 14:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.