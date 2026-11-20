MENAFN - EIN Presswire) KATY, TX, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Little smiles get BIG love at kiDDS Blvd Pediatric Dentistry, a 2026 Best of Texas Award winner. Led by board-certified pediatric dentist Dr. Arlisha Hicks, the Katy-based practice helps children feel safe, build confidence, and develop healthy dental habits from their first visit through their teenage years.The welcoming, kid-friendly office offers routine exams and cleanings, fluoride treatments, protective sealants, and emergency care for toothaches and dental injuries. Custom sports mouthguards protect growing smiles, and nitrous oxide sedation is available when appropriate.Special needs and sensory-friendly dentistry provide individualized support through noise-canceling headphones, weighted stuffed animals, private rooms, and additional appointment time. In-office membership plans and financing options help make quality care accessible, including for families without dental insurance.Born and raised in Houston, Dr. Hicks brings advanced training in pediatric sedation, dental trauma, and special needs treatment. She understands that every child deserves personalized care and that positive early experiences can shape lifelong attitudes toward dentistry.“Our goal is for every child to leave our office feeling comfortable, understood, and proud of their smile,” said Dr. Hicks. Her team also wants parents to feel confident in their children's compassionate, individualized care and is grateful to the families who trust them.That commitment extends beyond the dental chair. Through its partnership with Kids' Meals Inc., a Houston-based nonprofit addressing childhood food insecurity, kiDDS Blvd donates a healthy meal to a preschool-aged child for every new patient visit. Caring for children inside and outside the office makes the award especially meaningful.Whether your child needs a first visit, routine cleaning, or a dental home where they can comfortably be themselves, kiDDS Blvd welcomes your family to build healthy habits and celebrate every growing smile.For more information click here!

kiDDS Blvd Pediatric Dentistry

kiDDS Blvd Pediatric Dentistry

+1 713-510-3022

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kiDDS Blvd Pediatric Dentistry Named 2026 Best of Texas Award Winner News Provided By Storyroad Marketing November 20, 2026, 14:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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