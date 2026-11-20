MENAFN - EIN Presswire) THE WOODLANDS, TX, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Prospering Hope PLLC, a mental health counseling practice serving clients across Texas, has been named a recipient of the 2026 Best of Texas Award. The honor recognizes the practice's compassionate, personalized approach to therapy and its commitment to expanding access to care in The Woodlands and beyond.Prospering Hope provides therapy for individuals and children of all ages as well as couples and families. Its clinicians specialize in a variety of areas including working with children and adolescents as well as trauma focused care. The practice offers in-person sessions throughout the location of the northside of Houston, along with virtual counseling for clients throughout Texas. It has also expanded its services with a neurofeedback program. Each client begins with a QEEG brain map, which guides an individualized treatment plan. Most sessions then take place at home using a simple headband and app, while an in-house clinical coordinator monitors progress.Owner Leigh Alanna Todd, LCSW-S, built Prospering Hope on more than a decade of clinical experience, much of it took place working in psychiatric hospitals as well as working within the foster care system. Leigh and her husband also fostered and adopted two daughters, and that experience continues to shape the practice's mission. Her interest in neurofeedback grew after she saw its benefits firsthand within her own family.Prospering Hope also offers sliding-scale payment options and services in Spanish to help more families access care. Its guiding philosophy is reflected in its motto,“Where Hope Meets Healing.”“Every person who walks through our doors deserves to feel heard and supported,” said Leigh Alanna Todd, owner of Prospering Hope.“This recognition belongs to our entire team and to the clients who trust us with their stories and healing. Adding neurofeedback has allowed us to offer new paths forward for people who felt stuck, and we are excited to keep growing so we can reach even more families.”Looking ahead, Prospering Hope plans to continue building its neurofeedback program and has already increased therapist availability to include late afternoon and weekend hours. The 2026 Best of Texas Award reflects the trust the community has placed in the practice and its dedication to helping clients grow and heal.For more information click here!

Prospering Hope, PLLC

Prospering Hope, PLLC

+1 713-367-1582

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Prospering Hope, PLLC Named 2026 Best of Texas Award Winner News Provided By Storyroad Marketing November 20, 2026, 14:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, International Organizations



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