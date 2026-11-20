MENAFN - EIN Presswire) KELLER, TX, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- DeVivo's Eatery, a family-owned Italian kitchen, pizzeria, and bakery on Main Street in Keller, has received the 2026 Best of Texas Award for Best Italian Restaurant. The recognition honors a neighborhood favorite serving scratch-made food and warm hospitality welcoming friends & families since 2013.DeVivo's commitment to fresh ingredients and cooking from scratch, shapes a menu blending Italian classics, family specialties, and rustic comfort food in generous portions. Guests enjoy a variety of pastas, pizzas, meatloaf, and specialties like Steak Diane. House-made baked goods from the in-house bakery are also available daily. The restaurant serves breakfast, lunch, and dinner Monday through Saturday, with Sunday brunch until 2 p.m.Built on a family dream and years of restaurant experience, DeVivo's brings together Ralph DeVivo, his wife Melissa, and their sons, Jacob and Chandler. Their shared passion for great food and hospitality guides everything from scratch-made dishes to the welcoming atmosphere. A private dining room extends that experience to celebrations and business gatherings with customized menus and dedicated service, while catering brings DeVivo's flavors to events throughout the DFW area.Recent growth has brought even more to the table. A major remodel expanded the bakery and welcomed Hook & Ladder Pizza Co., originally known for serving wood-fired pizza from a real American fire truck, into the restaurant. Guests can now enjoy those pizza favorites alongside DeVivo's established menu.“We are so grateful to our guests for this recognition,” said Ralph DeVivo of DeVivo's Eatery.“From day one, our goal has been to make food from scratch and treat everyone who walks through our doors like part of the family. This award belongs to our staff and to the Keller community that has supported us since 2013.”Looking ahead, DeVivo's will continue serving the family recipes, fresh bakery items, and hospitality that have defined it for more than a decade. The 2026 Best of Texas Award marks a proud milestone and a heartfelt thank-you to the neighbors who keep coming back.For more information click here!

DeVivo's Eatery

DeVivo's Eatery

+1 817-431-6890

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

DeVivo's Eatery Named 2026 Best of Texas Award Winner News Provided By Storyroad Marketing November 20, 2026, 14:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.