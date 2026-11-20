The Business Research Company

congenital-heart-disease-chd-global-market-report

The Business Research Company's Congenital Heart Disease (CHD) Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The congenital heart disease (CHD) market has seen significant growth over recent years and continues to show promising potential for expansion. This market encompasses a range of heart defects present at birth, and numerous factors are driving its development. Let's explore the current market value, key drivers, regional trends, and future outlook for the CHD sector.

Current Market Size and Growth Projections for the Congenital Heart Disease Market

The congenital heart disease market has expanded robustly, with its size growing from $4.85 billion in 2025 to an anticipated $5.32 billion in 2026. This represents a healthy compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.7%. The earlier growth phase was largely influenced by the high prevalence of structural birth defects, limited availability of early diagnostic tools, the reliance on open-heart surgeries, elevated infant mortality rates, and the concentration of specialized care in tertiary hospitals. Looking ahead, the market is expected to reach $7.27 billion by 2030, maintaining a CAGR of 8.1%. This future growth is driven by several factors, including advances in minimally invasive cardiology techniques, enhanced imaging and diagnostic methods, an increasing adult population living with CHD, the expansion of specialized cardiac care centers, and rising healthcare investments. Key trends also include improvements in prenatal and neonatal screening, wider adoption of catheter-based treatments, growth in pediatric and adult CHD care programs, and better survival rates which increase demand for long-term disease management.

Download a free sample of the congenital heart disease (chd) market report:



Understanding Congenital Heart Disease and Its Impact

Congenital heart disease refers to a variety of structural and functional defects in the heart present from birth. These abnormalities can affect the heart's walls, valves, as well as the arteries and veins connected to the heart. Treatment options vary according to the defect's nature and severity and may involve medication, catheter-based procedures, open-heart surgery, or even heart transplantation. Early diagnosis and intervention are critical to improving outcomes for patients with CHD.

Maternal Diabetes as a Key Driver for Market Expansion

One of the significant contributors to the growth of the congenital heart disease market is the rising incidence of maternal diabetes, also known as gestational diabetes mellitus (GDM). This form of diabetes develops during pregnancy in women who did not have diabetes before conceiving. Changes in lifestyle, such as reduced physical activity and unhealthy eating habits, combined with an increase in obesity rates among women of childbearing age, have led to a surge in maternal diabetes cases. High blood sugar levels during pregnancy can interfere with fetal heart development, increasing the risk of CHD in newborns. For example, in November 2025, the Society For Maternal Fetal Medicine reported that gestational diabetes affects approximately 15.6% of women globally, impacting about 23.3 million live births with hyperglycemia during pregnancy in 2024. This growing prevalence is a significant factor pushing the CHD market forward.

View the full congenital heart disease (chd) market report:



Regional Overview and Trends in the Congenital Heart Disease Market

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the congenital heart disease market. The market coverage in the report includes regions such as Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa. Each of these regions presents unique challenges and opportunities, with varying healthcare infrastructure and levels of investment influencing market dynamics. The comprehensive regional analysis provides insights into where the most rapid growth and innovation are expected to occur in the coming years.

Our 2026 market reports now feature expanded strategic intelligence through market attractiveness scoring and analysis, total addressable market (TAM) analysis, company scoring matrix graphics and tables, Excel-based dashboards, market hotspots infographics, key technology and future trend analysis, along with updated graphics and tables.

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email:...

The Business Research Company -

Follow Us On:

. LinkedIn:

Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 7882 955267

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

The Congenital Heart Disease (CHD) Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.1%, reaching $7.27 billion by 2030 News Provided By TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd. November 20, 2026, 14:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, International Organizations, Manufacturing, World & Regional



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.