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New feature combines AI-powered research technology with expert human-developed content, source citations, and attorney review.

- Chris Ceplenski, Senior Managing Editor, BLR BRENTWOOD, TN, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- BLR announced the launch of BLR Navigator, an AI-powered research feature within its HR Hero and EHS Hero platforms that allows users to ask content and compliance questions in natural language and receive answers supported by BLR's expert information.The feature builds on nearly 50 years of BLR expertise in employment law and EHS compliance, with continuously updated regulatory guidance, practical compliance tools, and workforce training resources.Navigator uses retrieval-augmented generation (RAG) to draw from BLR's library of federal and state employment laws, regulatory analyses, statutes, news, policies, and training materials. Each response includes citations linking to the original sources, allowing users to conduct further research. Results are limited to resources available through the user's subscription.Outputs went through rigorous testing by BLR's attorneys and subject matter experts to ensure the precision of responses again complex and nuanced regulatory information."General-purpose AI tools can generate inaccurate or incomplete legal information, particularly when requirements differ across jurisdictions," said Chris Ceplenski, Senior Managing Editor and Head of Editorial at BLR. "Our focus was ensuring Navigator's responses reflected the underlying standards and could be traced to reliable source material."Available within HR Hero and EHS Hero, Navigator also includes suggested questions, copyable responses, and saved conversation histories. The feature is designed to act as an AI-powered assistant, helping to simplify compliance research while giving users access to the sources behind each answer. All AI-powered featured within BLR products are optional and may be disabled through admin-controlled access roles.For more information, visit blr.

Janice Robichaud

BLR

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BLR launches BLR Navigator, an AI compliance assistant News Provided By BLR November 20, 2026, 14:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy



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