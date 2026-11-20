MENAFN - EIN Presswire) FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Animal Cancer Care Clinic, a veterinary oncology practice with locations across Florida, has been named a 2026 Best of Florida Regional Award winner. The recognition highlights the clinic's standing as one of the largest dedicated veterinary cancer care practices in the country, built around comprehensive, in-house treatment for pets facing a cancer diagnosis.Founded by Dr. Stephanie Correa in 2004, Animal Cancer Care Clinic built its practice around a single focus: cancer, and nothing else. The clinic integrates five treatment modes, including oncologic surgery, chemotherapy, radiation therapy, immunotherapy, and electro-chemotherapy, coordinating each case among board-certified oncologists working under one roof. On-site diagnostic technology, including CT, ultrasound, digital microscopy, and digital radiology, allows specialists to reach an accurate diagnosis quickly, often on the same day as the initial consultation. Every consultation also includes a written Optimal Outcomes Care Guide, outlining diagnosis, treatment options, prognosis, cost, and schedule so pet owners can make informed decisions with full information.With locations in Fort Lauderdale, Orlando, Melbourne, Stuart, West Palm Beach, Deerfield Beach, and South Miami, the clinic has grown into a resource that veterinarians throughout the state rely on for advanced diagnostics and specialized care. That growth has not changed the practice's original mission, which remains meeting frightened, uncertain pet owners with clarity and support at one of the hardest moments in their pet's life. The clinic also maintains after-hours nurse consultation lines, ensuring families have somewhere to turn when questions arise outside of normal office hours."This award means a great deal because it reflects the trust pet owners place in us during an incredibly difficult time," said Dr. Stephanie Correa, founder and president of Animal Cancer Care Clinic. "Our goal has always been to give every family a clear diagnosis, honest options, and a team that treats their pet like family."Animal Cancer Care Clinic's 2026 Best of Florida Regional Award reflects two decades of dedicated cancer care and a commitment to being, as the clinic describes itself, "the leading answer to pet cancer." Looking ahead, the practice remains focused on expanding access to advanced oncology care for pets and the families who love them throughout Florida.For more information, click here.

Animal Cancer Care Clinic

Animal Cancer Care Clinic

+1 954-527-3111

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