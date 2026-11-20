Elite Contracting Ltd. works

Surrey-based renovation and general contractor keeps a perfect Google rating across home renovations, kitchen and bathroom remodels and tenant improvements.

- Ranbir Bagri, Owner, Elite Contracting Ltd, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, November 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Elite Contracting Ltd., a home renovation contractor in Surrey, BC, based at 10220 120 St, Surrey, BC V3V 4G1, is rated 5.0 on Google, the highest rating the platform allows, across its residential and commercial projects. The reviews cover full home renovations, kitchen and bathroom remodeling, basement suites and commercial remodeling work across Metro Vancouver. The company can be reached at (604) 376-1481, and its support line runs 24 hours a day, seven days a week.Reviewers point to clear timelines, regular updates and projects finished on schedule. One Google reviewer who hired the company for a full home renovation in Surrey called it one of the best renovation contractors in the Lower Mainland. Other reviews describe a townhome renovation in Burnaby, a home renovation in North Vancouver and a daycare tenant improvement.Owner Ranbir Bagri leads the company. Its own crews handle demolition, framing, drywall, flooring, paint and trim under one project manager, and the same team stays on a project from demolition to the final walkthrough.“Most of our reviews come down to the same things: a written scope, one crew from start to finish and a schedule we keep,” said Ranbir Bagri, owner of Elite Contracting Ltd.“Whether someone needs a kitchen remodeling contractor, a bathroom remodeling contractor or a full tenant improvement, the process doesn't change.”Home Renovation and Remodeling Services in Surrey, BCAs a kitchen remodeling contractor, Elite Contracting Ltd. handles cabinets, countertops, lighting and layout changes. As a bathroom remodeling contractor, it starts with waterproofing, then moves to tile, fixtures and ventilation. The residential side also covers full home renovations, legal basement suites built to the BC Building Code, structural wall removals, flooring and finishing, fence installation and landscaping.On the commercial side, the company works as a general contractor in Surrey for commercial renovation and tenant improvements, with build-outs for restaurants, offices, daycares, retail units, industrial facilities and medical and dental clinics. Where a project needs permits, the company prepares and submits the applications and manages them through approval.Every project starts with a walkthrough and a free written estimate. The company is fully insured and backs each job with a written workmanship warranty.Service AreaFrom its Surrey shop, Elite Contracting Ltd. works across Metro Vancouver, including Surrey, Vancouver, Burnaby, Richmond, Coquitlam, Port Coquitlam, North Vancouver, West Vancouver, Langley, Delta, White Rock and New Westminster. Completed projects include full home renovations on Heather Street and Dunbar Street in Vancouver, a kitchen and bathroom upgrade on Hoskins Road in North Vancouver and a deck and landscaping project on Prairie Avenue in Port Coquitlam. Homeowners can get driving directions to Elite Contracting Ltd. or view Elite Contracting Ltd. on Google Maps for photos, hours and reviews.Contacting Elite Contracting Ltd.Homeowners and business owners looking for a home renovation company in Surrey, a kitchen or bathroom remodeling contractor in Metro Vancouver, or a commercial renovation contractor can request a free estimate at elitecontractingltd, call (604) 376-1481 or email.... The office is at 10220 120 St, Surrey, BC V3V 4G1.About Elite Contracting Ltd.Elite Contracting Ltd. is a renovation and construction contractor based at 10220 120 St, Surrey, BC V3V 4G1, Canada. Owned by Ranbir Bagri, the company handles home renovations, kitchen and bathroom remodeling, basement suites and commercial tenant improvements across Metro Vancouver. It is fully insured, backs its work with a written workmanship warranty and is rated 5.0 on Google.Elite Contracting LtdAddress: 10220 120 St, Surrey, BC V3V 4G1.Phone: (604) 376-1481.Website:

Ranbir Bagri

Elite Contracting Ltd.

+1 (604) 376-1481

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Surrey Home Renovation Contractor Elite Contracting Ltd. Rated 5.0 on Google for Kitchen, Bath and Commercial Remodeling News Provided By Bloomview Growth November 20, 2026, 14:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy



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