MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Global agreement enables The Adaptavist Group to help organisations move from scattered AI experiments to governed, practical use of Claude

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Adaptavist Group, a collection of diverse companies making businesses work better, today announced it has achieved the Select partner tier in the Claude Partner Network Services Track, which recognises firms that build a certified delivery team, deliver Claude use cases for clients and prove that work through public customer references. The global agreement covers The Adaptavist Group and all of its subsidiaries and includes consumption of Claude either directly or via AWS.

As a Select partner, The Adaptavist Group will support customers in integrating Claude into their existing systems and workflows, establishing appropriate governance and extending successful use cases across their organisations. This comes as businesses look to move beyond isolated AI experiments to drive value, while addressing the challenges of governing, securing and scaling their adoption.

What's more, as a partner of both Anthropic and AWS, The Adaptavist Group helps customers find the most cost-efficient way to consume Claude through Amazon Bedrock and AgentCore, and can provide the infrastructure, governance, quality assurance and sandboxes needed to adopt AI-generated code at scale.

Jon Mort, CTO of The Adaptavist Group, said, "The Adaptavist Group is in a unique position as an Anthropic partner. We're a Claude customer ourselves, so we know firsthand what it takes to get real value from it. And because we work across so many ecosystems, we're constantly helping customers uncover new use cases and turn them into successes. Achieving Select partner status in Anthropic's Claude Partner Network Services Track means we can help even more organisations move from scattered AI experimentation to Claude-powered work that delivers real results."

The Adaptavist Group already uses Claude across its own teams, products and customer work. Its customer, Tenato, uses specialised Claude agents across feature specification, coding, quality assurance and release communications and has cut development time by more than 50% without additional hires, with a person approving every step.

The Adaptavist Group's ScriptRunner Migration Suite is built on Claude, and Salable, its monetisation platform, connects with Claude Desktop and Claude Code, including through a Claude Code plugin.

Customers can get support today through The Adaptavist Group's brands. To find out more, visit anthropic.

ENDS

About The Adaptavist Group

The Adaptavist Group is a collection of diverse companies with one common goal: to make business work better. We combine the best talent, technology, and processes to make it easier for our customers to excel–today and tomorrow.

We are experts at delivering innovative software, tailored solutions, and quality services across some of the world's most trusted technology ecosystems, including Atlassian, AWS, monday, GitLab, and many more.

The Adaptavist Group exists to support clients' day-to-day workflows, business transformation, and high-growth strategies. We offer a comprehensive but always evolving range of services across five key practices: agile, DevOps, work management, ITSM, and cloud. Our depth of knowledge across these practices unites us in our mission to help businesses embrace continuous transformation and make it their competitive advantage.

About The Claude Partner Network

The Claude Partner Network is how Anthropic works with the firms that put Claude into production for customers. The Services Track recognises partners for building a certified delivery team, delivering Claude use cases for clients, and proving the work through public customer references. Partners advance through Certified, Select, Preferred, and Global Premier tiers.

Sam Milligan

The Adaptavist Group

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The Adaptavist Group achieves Select partner tier in Anthropic's Claude Partner Network Services Track News Provided By The Adaptavist Group November 20, 2026, 14:07 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, International Organizations, Technology



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