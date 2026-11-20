MENAFN - EIN Presswire) WA, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- A total of 75 key outcomes, 321 APEC meetings and events throughout the year, and tens of thousands of participants from across member economies.These figures capture the breadth of cooperation and the scale of achievements during the 2026 APEC China Year, reflecting the collective efforts of Asia-Pacific economies to advance regional cooperation and pursue shared development.The 33rd APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting was held in Shenzhen on November 18–19. The meeting adopted the Shenzhen Outlook of APEC Leaders and three outcome documents covering trade, connectivity and innovation, further setting out key priorities for regional cooperation and injecting fresh momentum into building an Asia-Pacific community.Behind these outcomes lies a shared vision among Asia-Pacific economies for the future of regional cooperation. As global industrial and supply chains undergo accelerated adjustments, the international trade and economic landscape continues to evolve, and technological innovation reshapes industries, how to uphold open trade, strengthen regional connectivity and unlock the potential of innovation has become a common concern across the region.In exclusive interviews with reporters from Southern Finance and 21st Century Business Herald, ministerial-level officials from several APEC economies shared their perspectives on regional cooperation and their expectations for the future.

Mo Zhang

Dongfang Yiyang (Beijing) Consulting Co., Ltd.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Asia-Pacific Ministers on APEC: Openness, Connectivity and Innovation for Greater Regional Cooperation News Provided By Dongfang Yiyang (Beijing) Consulting Co., Ltd. November 20, 2026, 14:08 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels:



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.