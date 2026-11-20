Catherine Bassick

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Corcoran Property Advisors today announced that Catherine and Michael Bassick have joined the firm from Douglas Elliman, establishing Bassick Advisors Trusts and Estates at Corcoran Property Advisors. The addition brings a nationally distinguished real estate advisory practice to Corcoran, further expanding the firm's capabilities in sophisticated residential transactions, estate-related property matters and strategic real estate advisory. Catherine Bassick is among the country's most accomplished luxury real estate advisors, having facilitated the first single-family home sale in United States history exceeding $100 million. A nationally recognized producer and bestselling author, Catherine has built a distinguished practice advising private clients, family offices, fiduciaries and trustees on the acquisition and disposition of significant real estate assets. Her work frequently involves complex valuations, estate settlements, generational wealth transfers and properties requiring highly individualized strategies.Michael Bassick brings a complementary background in finance and transaction management, helping clients navigate complex real estate decisions with precision and discretion. Together, Catherine and Michael lead a bespoke advisory practice serving clients throughout Massachusetts and nationally, with Catherine maintaining offices in both Massachusetts and California and traveling extensively for client engagements across the United States.“Catherine has created something truly distinctive in the real estate industry. Her practice is sophisticated, highly specialized and deeply personal, serving clients whose real estate decisions often extend well beyond a traditional transaction. Bringing Bassick Advisors to Corcoran reflects exactly the kind of thoughtful growth we envision for our firm. We are proud to welcome Catherine, Michael and their practice to Corcoran Property Advisors.” - Brian Dougherty, Partner & CEO, Corcoran Property Advisors“What attracted us to Corcoran was the opportunity to preserve the boutique, highly personalized nature of our practice while benefiting from the reach and resources of an international organization. The combination is particularly compelling for the clients we serve, whose real estate interests frequently extend across markets and generations. We are excited to begin this next chapter with Brian and the Corcoran Property Advisors team.” - Catherine Bassick, Bassick Advisors Trusts and EstatesThe addition further reinforces Corcoran Property Advisors' commitment to bringing togetherexceptional advisors with distinctive expertise. Since opening in 2024, the firm has represented the two highest residential sales in Massachusetts, establishing a notable presence in the state's luxury market while continuing to expand its advisory capabilities. With offices on Newbury Street in Boston, Cohasset and Osterville, Corcoran Property Advisors combines deep regional knowledge with the resources of an international network spanning approximately 5,000 agents and more than 150 offices.About Corcoran Property AdvisorsCorcoran Property Advisors is a luxury real estate brokerage serving Boston, MetroWest, the South Shore, Cape Cod and the Islands. With offices on Newbury Street in Boston, Cohasset and Osterville, the firm combines sophisticated marketing, exceptional local expertise and the reach of the Corcoran global network to advise clients across residential and commercial real estate.

Anthony Barounis

Corcoran Property Advisors

+1 617-203-2005

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Corcoran Property Advisors Welcomes Catherine and Michael Bassick, Establishing Bassick Advisors Trusts and Estates News Provided By Corcoran Property Advisors November 20, 2026, 14:08 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Real Estate & Property Management



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