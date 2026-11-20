Triple Aero 98

Three 16-inch Full HD+ screens in a translucent Bondi Blue shell, available at $619 with first shipments expected around November 30.

- Founder of Aura Displays

DOVER, DE, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Aura Displays announces the world release of the Triple Aero '98, a three-screen portable workstation in a translucent Bondi Blue shell that shows off the electronics inside. It is available to pre-order now at $619 (regular price $729), with first shipments expected around November 30.

In 1998, computers stopped hiding their insides. Translucent shells and bold colors turned the computer into something people showed off instead of tucking under the desk. Many of us met them first at school: a row of see-through blue machines humming in the computer lab, the race to grab the seat by the window, the first website we ever typed in. Then they reached our offices, and for a few years even the most serious desk had a splash of color on it. The Triple Aero '98 brings that feeling back, three screens wide.

Color, back on the desk

Phones, laptops, cars, even our homes have slowly drained into black, gray and white. So has all the office gear cluttering the desks we sit at 8 to 10 hours a day. Even Kevin McCallister's house from Home Alone traded its red wallpaper for all-white walls, and people disliked it so much it is now being restored to its original colors. Portable monitors are still black, white or gray. The Triple Aero '98 is the opposite.

Under the shell, three 16-inch Full HD+ screens unfold around your laptop on their own built-in stand. From a laptop with a video-capable USB-C port, one USB-C video cable drives all three screens, with the included 65W adapter powering the monitor; other laptops connect with one USB-A cable plus one HDMI cable. Three mini-HDMI ports welcome game consoles. It can reverse-charge your laptop at up to 35W and folds to 1.1 inches (27mm) thick.

Key features

- Display: three 16-inch 8-bit IPS matte Full HD+ screens (1920 x 1200), 16:10, 60Hz

- Brightness and contrast: 300 cd/m2 and 1500:1 (typical)

- Color: 16.7 million colors, 86% sRGB, 178-degree viewing angle

- Stand: built in, three height levels from 15.0 to 18.7 inches (380 to 475 mm)

- Power: 65W GaN adapter with interchangeable plugs included, laptop charging up to 35W, 15W consumption

- Connectivity: 2 x USB-C (1 full-function, 1 power), 3 x mini-HDMI

- Audio: 2 x 2W speakers

- Folded: 16.5 x 12.4 x 1.1 inches (418 x 315 x 27 mm), 6.2 lb (2.8 kg)

Availability

The Triple Aero '98 is available to pre-order worldwide on aura-displays at $619 (regular price $729), with first shipments expected around November 30 and free worldwide shipping.

A little secret

aura-displays hides a 1998 Easter egg. On any page of the website, type the Konami code (up, up, down, down, left, right, left, right, B, A) on your keyboard. On a phone, swipe the same arrows, then tap twice. The whole website instantly turns into a 1998 interface.

About Aura Displays

Aura Displays is a global technology company dedicated to transforming mobile work through advanced portable monitor solutions. Headquartered in Delaware, USA, Aura designs multi-screen displays that make laptops more productive and more flexible for professionals, creators, and everyday users alike, and ships to customers in more than 100 countries. With a commitment to intelligent design and global accessibility, Aura continues to redefine the possibilities of portable screen technology.

Press kit (high-res photos, video and PDF):

A. Amato

Aura Displays

+1 231-244-0096

...

It's 1998 Again | Triple Aero '98, the translucent triple-screen portable monitor

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Aura Displays Brings Back 1998 With the Translucent Triple Aero '98 Monitor News Provided By Aura Displays November 20, 2026, 14:11 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Electronics Industry



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