E-waste recycling

Silex World explores opportunities to turn industrial waste into valuable critical materials, creating new revenue streams through global partnerships.

- Michael HodgesLEEDS, WEST YORKSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, November 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Silex World Sees New Revenue Opportunities in Industrial Waste as Demand for Critical Materials GrowsUniversity of Leeds spinout highlights opportunities for recycling companies, manufacturers and industrial operators to recover strategic materials from existing waste streams.Silex World Ltd, a University of Leeds spinout developing advanced critical materials recovery and processing technologies, believes that industrial waste and manufacturing residues could represent an increasingly important source of commercial value as global demand for rare earth elements and other strategic materials continues to develop.The company is encouraging manufacturers, recycling businesses, industrial operators and resource owners to reconsider how they manage material streams that may contain recoverable critical metals.While conventional recycling has traditionally focused on bulk materials such as steel, aluminium and copper, Silex World believes there are opportunities to recover additional value from selected industrial residues, end-of-life equipment and manufacturing waste.The company sees this as an emerging opportunity for established businesses to develop new revenue streams while contributing to more resilient critical materials supply chains.### The Overlooked Value in Existing Industrial OperationsAcross manufacturing, recycling and industrial processing, significant quantities of material are generated that may contain strategically important metals.These include permanent magnets recovered from electric motors, electronic equipment, production scrap, mineral processing residues and other industrial by-products.In many cases, the primary commercial objective of existing recycling operations is to recover established commodity metals or manage waste in accordance with environmental requirements.However, the increasing strategic importance of rare earth elements and other critical materials is creating renewed interest in the potential value of materials that have historically received less attention.Silex World believes this presents an opportunity to examine existing industrial material streams from a different commercial perspective.Michael Hodges, Founder of Silex World Ltd, said:"Many industrial businesses already handle materials that could contain valuable critical metals. The opportunity is to identify where those materials can be recovered economically and turn what is currently treated as waste into a potential source of revenue."He added:"We are not suggesting that every waste stream contains a commercial opportunity. The important step is to understand what is present, whether it can be recovered and whether there is a viable market for the resulting materials."Beyond Conventional RecyclingTraditional recycling infrastructure plays an essential role in recovering materials and reducing the volume of waste sent for disposal.However, the recovery of rare earth elements and certain other strategic metals can require additional separation, refining and materials processing technologies.Silex World is developing technologies intended to support these more specialised recovery and processing requirements.Building upon research undertaken at the University of Leeds, the company's approach includes advanced materials separation, low-energy continuous processing, recovery from industrial residues and modular processing systems.These technologies are being developed with the objective of supporting practical industrial applications rather than remaining confined to laboratory-scale demonstrations.Silex World believes specialist recovery processes could potentially complement existing recycling operations, allowing businesses to explore additional value from materials already passing through their facilities.Creating Additional Value Without Replacing Existing InfrastructureOne of the challenges facing emerging critical materials recovery businesses is the need to establish access to suitable feedstocks.Existing industrial operators often already possess the infrastructure, collection networks, material handling systems and commercial relationships required to manage significant volumes of material.Silex World believes working alongside these businesses could offer a more practical approach than attempting to recreate established industrial operations.For recycling companies, this could involve evaluating selected material streams for additional recovery opportunities.For manufacturers, it could mean assessing production scrap or end-of-life products for strategic materials that could potentially be returned to industrial supply chains.For mineral processing businesses, opportunities may exist to investigate residues and by-products that contain materials not currently recovered through their primary operations.The company believes these opportunities should be evaluated on their individual technical and commercial merits.From Material Analysis to Commercial OpportunityIdentifying valuable metals within an industrial waste stream is only the beginning of the process.Commercial recovery requires an understanding of material composition, recoverable quantities, processing costs, product specifications and downstream demand.Silex World believes a structured approach to material assessment can help industrial businesses determine whether further development is justified.This may include initial sampling and analysis, laboratory evaluation, process development, pilot-scale testing and commercial feasibility assessment.Where appropriate, the findings could support the development of dedicated processing systems, joint ventures or longer-term industrial partnerships.Michael Hodges said:*"The presence of valuable metals does not automatically make a waste stream commercially attractive. The challenge is developing an efficient process that produces materials customers actually want to buy."**"Our focus is on bringing together scientific understanding, practical engineering and commercial requirements so that promising opportunities can be properly evaluated and, where viable, developed into industrial operations."*A New Opportunity for Recycling and Manufacturing BusinessesSilex World believes that recovering critical materials from existing industrial operations could create benefits beyond the direct value of recovered metals.Potential advantages include improved resource efficiency, reduced reliance on imported raw materials, the development of new commercial partnerships and greater utilisation of existing industrial infrastructure.For businesses already involved in recycling and materials management, specialist critical materials recovery could represent an opportunity to diversify their activities.Manufacturers may also benefit from developing new routes for recovering materials from production scrap and end-of-life equipment.However, Silex World emphasises that successful projects will depend upon the availability of suitable feedstocks, technically effective processing routes and sustainable commercial economics.The company believes collaboration between technology developers and established industrial businesses will be essential to identifying and developing these opportunities.International Joint Ventures and Regional ProcessingSilex World is pursuing international commercial opportunities, including activities in India, and is seeking strategic partners interested in developing regional critical materials recovery and processing operations.The company believes opportunities may exist to combine UK-developed processing technologies with the established infrastructure, engineering expertise and industrial resources of international partners.Potential arrangements could include joint ventures, technology partnerships, feedstock supply agreements and collaborative development projects.Silex World sees particular opportunities where businesses already manage significant quantities of suitable materials but do not currently have the specialist processing capabilities required to recover certain strategic metals.The company's modular processing strategy is intended to support the development of systems that can be configured according to regional feedstock availability, industrial requirements and downstream markets.Rather than concentrating all recovery and refining activities in a small number of locations, Silex World believes regional partnerships could contribute to more distributed and resilient critical materials supply chains.Inviting Industry to Reassess Its Waste StreamsAs part of its ongoing commercial development strategy, Silex World is inviting discussions with organisations that generate, collect, process or manage materials potentially containing rare earth elements and other strategic metals.The company is particularly interested in engaging with:- Recycling and electronic waste management businesses- Electric motor and permanent magnet recyclers- Automotive and industrial manufacturers- Mining and mineral processing companies- Industrial residue and by-product owners- Engineering and processing equipment companies- Strategic investors and potential international joint venture partnersInitial discussions could focus on identifying suitable feedstocks, assessing potential recovery opportunities and determining whether further technical or commercial evaluation would be appropriate.Michael Hodges added:"We believe there are opportunities for established industrial businesses to create additional value from materials they already handle. We are keen to work with organisations around the world that want to investigate those possibilities and explore how new processing technologies could support their commercial development."Turning Industrial Waste into Industrial OpportunitySilex World believes the next stage of critical materials development will increasingly involve identifying opportunities within existing industrial supply chains rather than relying exclusively on new mineral extraction.The company sees industrial residues, manufacturing scrap and end-of-life products as potential sources of strategically important materials that deserve closer technical and commercial examination.By combining advanced processing technologies with established industrial operations, Silex World aims to help create new opportunities for resource recovery, regional manufacturing and commercial collaboration.Silex World welcomes enquiries from companies interested in assessing critical materials within their existing waste streams, as well as organisations seeking joint venture and strategic partnership opportunities internationally.Organisations interested in discussing potential feedstock assessments, processing projects or industrial partnerships are invited to contact Silex World through its corporate website.The future of critical materials recovery may depend as much on recognising the value of resources already circulating through industry as it does on discovering new ones.About Silex World LtdSilex World Ltd is a University of Leeds spinout developing technologies for critical materials recovery, rare earth recycling, advanced materials processing, industrial minerals upgrading and sustainable manufacturing systems.The company is focused on creating scalable processing solutions that support resilient, secure and circular supply chains for strategic materials.

Michael Hodges

Silex World Ltd

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