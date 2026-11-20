MENAFN - IANS) Los Angeles, Nov 20 (IANS) Hollywood actor Ben Stiller has shared the experience of working with the acting legend Robert De Niro, and called it his "worst nightmare". The actor shared that he burst out laughing during his very first scene with Bob.

The 60-year-old actor and 'Taxi Driver' star have reunited for the upcoming film 'Focker-in-Law'. Ben recollected being terrified of his legendary co-star when they first teamed up for the "surreal" 2000 comedy 'Meet the Parents'.

Ben recently appeared on 'The Graham Norton Show', where he said, "It was surreal. I didn't think he'd even want to do the movie. During our first scene I cracked up and started laughing, it was my worst nightmare, and I thought he would think me the least serious actor”.

He further mentioned,“I wasn't really acting in the first movie at all as it was just Robert scaring the s*** out of me”.

However, Robert, 83, insisted he was keen to take on the role of intimidating ex-CIA operative Jack Byrnes from the start, because of Ben's talents.

The Oscar-winning actor said,“I did it because I was aware of Ben and the script was good. I like working with comedians. Ben's great”.

Meet the Parents led to the sequels 'Meet the Fockers' and Little 'Fockers'. The duo are now back together for fourth instalment 'Focker-in-Law'. The comedy movie features an ice bath scene, and Robert admitted he has relaxed his famously intense method-acting approach over the years.

He said,“Back in the day I would have insisted on freezing water, for this I insisted on 80 degrees”.

Ben shared how he pushed himself a little too far while filming a Meet the Parents scene where his character Greg Focker chokes on steak during a dinner table scene.

"I had to choke in the movie. It took two days to shoot and I overdid it. I held my breath so hard that I actually stopped breathing and then passed out. Nobody knew because they thought I was acting”, he added.