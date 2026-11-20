MENAFN - IANS) Mangaluru, Nov 20 (IANS) A medical college student was allegedly abducted by her parents from the campus of a private medical college in Karnataka's Mangaluru over her relationship with a Hindu youth.

Police Commissioner Sudhir Kumar Reddy said the student is a legal adult with the right to decide where she wants to live and that forcibly taking an adult against her wishes constitutes an offence.

Police have launched a search to trace the student, considering the seriousness of the incident.

A video showing the student being forcibly taken away in a Thar vehicle has gone viral on social media on Friday. According to the allegations, the Muslim student was taken away by her family members against her wishes because of her relationship with a Hindu youth. The incident reportedly took place on the college campus on Thursday evening.

The video shows a group of men arriving on the college campus and forcibly taking the young woman away as she screams, shouts and resists their attempts to make her leave. The men are seen lifting her and pushing her into the back seat of a car. One of them also appears to throw her sandals towards her in an apparent act of anger. The incident reportedly took place in broad daylight in the presence of other students.

The video of the alleged abduction, which was recorded on a mobile phone and subsequently circulated on social media, has triggered widespread reactions. The incident has also reportedly caused shock and concern among students on the college campus.

Reacting to the viral video, Mangaluru Police Commissioner Sudhir Kumar Reddy said there were allegations that the woman's family members had forcibly taken her away against her wishes. He clarified that such an act would constitute an offence under the law.

The Police Commissioner pointed out that the woman is an adult and has the legal right to decide where she wants to live. He said that had the police been informed immediately after the incident, they could have intercepted the vehicle before it travelled a considerable distance and traced the woman.

He further said that instructions had been issued to register a case, conduct an investigation and trace the student.

Sudhir Kumar Reddy also confirmed that information about the woman's relationship with a Hindu youth was available, as mentioned in the social media post that brought the incident to light. Police are pursuing the matter to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident and locate the student.