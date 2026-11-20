MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 20 (IANS) Union Minister of State Dr Jitendra Singh said on Friday that India is emerging as a global research hub for diabetes, genetic disorders and next-generation healthcare solutions, with over a dozen diabetes-related projects currently underway under the Ministry of Science and Technology.

Over a dozen diabetes-related research projects are currently underway largely through the Department of Biotechnology (DBT) and some through CSIR, the statement from the Ministry of Electronics & IT said.

Addressing the inauguration of RSSDI 2026 in Bengaluru, Singh said India's vast population and genetic diversity offer a unique opportunity to develop healthcare solutions with both national and global relevance.

He cautioned that preventing obesity and diabetes among India's youth is a national responsibility and not merely a medical challenge, requiring collective action beyond the healthcare fraternity.

The minister said India has undergone a significant transformation in its scientific and healthcare capabilities, moving from dependence on external solutions to developing indigenous vaccines, therapies, antibiotics and advanced medical technologies.

Referring to India's DNA-based COVID-19 vaccine, indigenous antibiotics, genetic therapy research, biosimilars and the India Genome Study, he said the country has emerged as a frontline contributor to scientific research, with its research ecosystem increasingly addressing complex health challenges through innovative approaches.

The conference drew leading diabetologists, clinicians, researchers, academicians and healthcare professionals from across the country and abroad.

Dr. Singh said the growing focus on precision medicine and molecular-level interventions is opening new avenues for understanding Type 2 diabetes, associated metabolic disorders and their prevention, particularly among younger populations.

He invited greater collaboration between government research institutions, private-sector researchers, clinicians, startups and medical associations.

He also referred to efforts towards developing temperature-resilient insulin to facilitate storage and transportation, as well as research by startups exploring oral insulin, underscoring the role of institutional support in advancing new healthcare solutions.

India has also made progress in indigenous biosimilar development, including liraglutide and insulin Lispro, further strengthening the country's capabilities in affordable diabetes treatment.

-IANS

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