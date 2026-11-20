MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 20 (IANS) The Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) is organising a“Data Users Conference on the New Series of Gross Domestic Product (GDP), Consumer Price Index (CPI) and Index of Industrial Production (IIP)” on Monday in Mumbai, according to an official statement issued on Friday.

The conference follows the launch of the new series of all three indicators during this year and aims to familiarise data users with the methodological changes, data sources used and key improvements, the statement said.

The conference will bring together representatives of RBI, SEBI, economists, researchers, experts from financial institutions and the banking sector, academia, subject-matter specialists, users of official statistics and senior officials from the Central Government.

The new series of National Accounts with base year 2022-23 was released on February 27 this year, followed by the incorporation of an updated series of IIP and Producer Price Index (PPI) in August. The new series has improved measurement of the private corporate and unincorporated sectors through greater use of MCA data, the Annual Survey of Unincorporated Sector Enterprises (ASUSE), and the Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) data.

Adoption of double deflation in the manufacturing sector in addition to the agriculture sector, integration of Supply and Use Tables in annual estimates, and use of the Proportional Denton method for benchmarking and of GST data for quarterly estimates are the other key features.

The new CPI series with base year 2024 was released on February 12, 2026. It is based on the Household Consumption Expenditure Survey (HCES) 2023-24 and adopts the Classification of Individual Consumption According to Purpose (COICOP) 2018. The basket has been expanded to 358 items, including 50 services, with prices collected from 1,465 rural and 1,395 urban markets across 434 towns, besides 12 online markets. Rural house rent has been included for the first time, and administrative and e-commerce data are used for items such as fuel, air fares, telecom charges and OTT services.

The new IIP series with base year 2022-23, aligned with the base year of GDP, WPI and PPI, was released on June 1, 2026. Its coverage has been expanded to include minor and rare earth minerals, gas supply, and a new sector of water supply, sewerage and waste management. The series has an updated item basket and factory panel, a provision for factory substitution, and greater use of the Output Producer Price Index (OPPI) for deflating production reported in value terms.

The inaugural session will feature addresses by Saurabh Garg, Secretary, MoSPI; Poonam Gupta, Deputy Governor, RBI; Deepak Parekh, former Chairman, HDFC; and Dalip Singh, Director General (Central Statistics). It will be followed by three technical sessions on the new series of GDP, CPI and IIP, with presentations by MoSPI and RBI and open house discussions.

A booklet containing the brief concept notes on the revised series of these indices will also be shared with the participants.

The Ministry said it welcomes active participation and insights of all stakeholders in this consultative exercise.