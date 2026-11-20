MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 20 (IANS) The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has taken suo motu cognisance of a media report regarding the transportation of the dead bodies of a woman and her daughter in a garbage vehicle for post-mortem examination in Haryana's Faridabad district after hospital staff allegedly failed to provide a hearse.

Observing that the contents of the media report, if true, raise serious issues of violation of human rights, the apex human rights body has issued notices to the Secretary, Department of Health and Family Welfare, Haryana, and the Faridabad District Magistrate, seeking a detailed report within two weeks.

The NHRC reiterated that the right to life and human dignity under Article 21 of the Constitution extends to the deceased as well, requiring authorities and institutions to treat dead bodies with respect.

The apex human rights body also recalled its advisory issued on May 14, 2021, to all states and union territories(UTs) regarding the respectful treatment of dead bodies.

According to the media report, carried on November 17, the woman and her daughter had succumbed to injuries sustained in a road accident in the Ballabhgarh area of Faridabad on November 14.

The woman, who worked at the Nawada garbage dumping yard of the Municipal Corporation, was returning home on a motorcycle with her husband and daughter when they met with an accident on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway.

Their bodies were reportedly transported from the hospital to the mortuary of Civil Hospital, Ballabhgarh, in a garbage vehicle for post-mortem examination after the hospital staff allegedly failed to provide a hearse to the family members.

Established under the Protection of Human Rights Act, 1993, the NHRC is an autonomous statutory body that embodies India's concern for the promotion and protection of human rights.

Its primary role is to protect and promote human rights, defined as rights relating to the life, liberty, equality and dignity of individuals, guaranteed by the Constitution or embodied in international covenants and enforceable by courts in India.

The apex human rights body has the power to take suo motu action based on media reports, public knowledge or other sources, without receiving a formal complaint of human rights violations.