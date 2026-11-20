MENAFN - IANS) Pauri Garhwal, Nov 20 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday reached his ancestral village of Panchur in Uttarakhand's Pauri Garhwal district to pay his last respects to his mother, Savitri Devi, following her demise earlier in the day.

He became visibly emotional as he offered floral tributes to his mother's mortal remains and stood beside her for several moments.

CM Adityanath also shared a photograph on social media platform X along with an emotional message, "Maa...Om Shanti."

Savitri Devi passed away at the age of 91 on Friday at her ancestral village, at around 11 a.m., leaving the family in deep mourning.

After the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister arrived in Panchur, a sombre atmosphere prevailed among the grieving family members and relatives.

As news of his mother's demise spread, a large number of villagers gathered to pay their final respects.

According to locals, Savitri Devi was known for her simplicity, warmth, and affable nature.

According to her younger son, Mahendra Singh Bisht, Savitri Devi had been experiencing breathing difficulties on Friday morning and had been unable to speak for nearly a year.

At the time of her death, Bisht and other family members were present at home.

The Chief Minister received the news of his mother's demise while addressing a tablet distribution programme for youth in Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur.

He subsequently cancelled his remaining engagements and left for Uttarakhand. His scheduled visit to Gonda district was also called off.

According to family members, Savitri Devi's last rites will be performed on Saturday at Chandi Ghat in Haridwar.

Chief Minister Adityanath will also attend the funeral.

This is said to be his fifth visit to Panchur since becoming Chief Minister.

Earlier, on May 3, 2022, the Chief Minister visited the village to attend his nephew's 'Chudakarma' (tonsure ceremony) and stayed for two nights, spending time with family members.

A widely discussed photograph from that visit showed Savitri Devi bidding farewell to her son after feeding him curd and sugar.

Earlier this year, on February 9, CM Adityanath had travelled to Uttarakhand to meet his mother following her eye surgery.

Yogi Adityanath comes from a family of seven siblings.

His father, Anand Singh Bisht, served as a forest ranger in the Forest Department and passed away on April 20, 2020, at the age of 89.

Due to his administrative responsibilities during the Covid-19 pandemic, the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister was unable to attend his father's funeral.

He had then expressed sorrow at not being able to pay his last respects to his father.