MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, Nov 20 (IANS) The entire Rs 5,000 drought relief announced for eligible farmers will be transferred in two instalments to their bank accounts by December 1, Deputy Chief Minister and Revenue Minister G. Parameshwara said.

Speaking to the media after reviewing the progress of the Revenue Department with Deputy Commissioners, DDLRs, Assistant Commissioners and senior officials at Vikasa Soudha, he outlined the measures being taken by the State Government to address drought and accelerate delivery of revenue services.

Parameshwara said all farmers included in the green list would receive both instalments of the relief by December 1. He said confusion had arisen because some officials had misunderstood the directions, but the issue had now been fully clarified.

“We have sought Rs 22,400.58 crore from the Union Government towards drought relief, but there has been no response so far. We have written seeking appointments with the Union Agriculture Minister, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, but have not received a reply. This does not reflect well on the Union Government. However, we have not stopped our efforts,” he said.

Crop loss has affected 57.93 lakh hectares across Karnataka, with the total estimated economic loss standing at Rs 62,481.88 crore.

“We cannot remain inactive merely because assistance has not come from the Centre. That is why the State Government decided to provide Rs 5,000 each to eligible farmers in two phases,” he said.

The Government has already released Rs 1 crore to each Assembly constituency for drinking water arrangements and is prepared to provide another Rs 1 crore wherever required.

Around Rs 379 crore is available with Deputy Commissioners under the SDRF, and they have been instructed to utilise these funds. Officials have also been directed not only to drill new borewells, but to revive and clean existing borewells wherever possible.

Considering the possibility of continued El Nino conditions, Deputy Commissioners have been instructed to plan and ensure drinking water availability until May next year.

“We had already spent Rs 26 crore on fodder kits to prevent fodder shortages. The Government is now providing an additional Rs 33 crore for fodder kits and procurement of fodder,” Parameshwara said.

All Deputy Commissioners have been instructed to prepare in advance for the possibility of higher temperatures and heat-wave conditions during the coming summer.

The State has 83,14,710 beneficiaries under old-age, widow and disability pension schemes. Of these, 73,47,739 beneficiaries are currently receiving pensions.

During verification, 6,59,778 cases were found ineligible and cancelled. Another 3,07,193 cases remain under verification, and officials have been instructed to complete the process by the end of this month.

“I have clearly directed all Deputy Commissioners that every eligible pension beneficiary must receive the pension by December 1,” he said.