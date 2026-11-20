Ravi Kishan Pays Tribute to Yogi Adityanath's Mother Savitri Devi

Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 20 (ANI): Actor and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Ravi Kishan has paid tribute to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's mother, Savitri Devi, following her death. In a self-made video shared by the actor, Ravi Kishan recalled the moment when Yogi Adityanath received the news of his mother's passing during a public programme in Gorakhpur.

In the video, Ravi Kishan spoke about the Chief Minister's loss and said his mother must have been a remarkable woman to have raised someone like him. Calling Yogi Adityanath a“selfless saint”, the actor said,“It is deeply saddening to hear about the passing of our Pujya Maharaj's mother. She must have been a remarkable woman to have given birth to such a selfless saint.”

Recalling the moment when the Chief Minister received the news, he said,“Maharaj and I were attending the programme at the time. Around 50,000 tablets were being distributed to school and college students in Gorakhpur. Maharaj was on stage when he received the heartbreaking news.“It is truly very sad. Om Shanti, Shanti, Shanti.”

Earlier, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath reached his ancestral village of Panchur in Uttarakhand's Pauri Garhwal district on Friday to pay his last respects to his mother. He offered floral tributes to Savitri Devi, who passed away on the morning of the Igas festival. Her death has left the village and the surrounding region in mourning. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also spoke to Yogi Adityanath over the phone and offered his condolences. Meanwhile, a two-minute silence was observed in memory of Savitri Devi during the Mahila Morcha Pradesh Pravas meeting. Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Ministers Brajesh Pathak and Keshav Prasad Maurya, along with state BJP president Pankaj Chaudhary, were present at the meeting. (ANI)