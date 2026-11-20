MEA Highlights Benefits of India-UK Free Trade Agreement

New Delhi [India], November 20 (ANI): The India-UK free trade agreement will open up opportunities for farmers, exporters and small businesses in both countries, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said on Friday, as New Delhi and London aim to take bilateral trade to USD 100 billion by 2030.

“The India-UK Free Trade Agreement, which was signed some time ago, is aimed at creating more opportunities for people in both countries, more exports, more economic opportunities, more trade and more investments,” Jaiswal said at the ministry's media briefing in New Delhi.“It will create immense opportunities for the youth, farmers, exporters, and small and medium enterprises,” he added.

India's merchandise exports to the UK rose 7 per cent year on year to USD 7.32 billion in April-September 2026, from USD 6.83 billion a year earlier, according to a Press Information Bureau backgrounder released on Wednesday. The six-month period includes the months before the agreement took effect in July.

The latest UK government factsheet, released on November 6, put bilateral trade in goods and services at GBP 46.9 billion in the 12 months to June 2026, up 5.2 per cent from a year earlier. The UK exported GBP 19.9 billion to India and imported GBP 27 billion. Separately, Indian government figures put two-way merchandise trade at USD 25.12 billion in financial year 2025-26.

Negotiations began in January 2022 and concluded on May 6, 2025. The pact, formally called the Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA), was signed in London on July 24, 2025, and came into force on July 15, 2026, alongside a social security agreement that allows eligible workers on temporary assignments to avoid paying contributions in both countries for up to five years.

The Commerce Ministry said the pact provides duty-free access for nearly 99 per cent of Indian exports to the UK, including textiles, leather goods and a range of agricultural and marine products. India has offered tariff concessions on 89.5 per cent of its tariff lines, covering 91 per cent of UK exports, while protecting sensitive sectors such as dairy and pulses. The Commerce Ministry has set out the USD 100 billion trade goal under the India-UK Roadmap 2030. The UK government's impact assessment estimates that the deal could add GBP 25.5 billion to annual bilateral trade by 2040 compared with projected trade without the agreement. (ANI)