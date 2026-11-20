Former Minister Harak Singh Rawat Faces Sexual Assault FIR in Assam

A case has been registered against Congress leader and former Minister of Uttarakhand Harak Singh Rawat in Guwahati following allegations of sexual assault against a woman hailing from Assam two decades ago. According to Assam police, following a complaint, a case has been registered at All Women Police Station, Panbazar in Guwahati against Harak Singh Rawat. The case has been registered under various sections of the BNSS of the Mental Health Act, and the J.J Act (Juvenile Justice).

A two-decade-old controversy surrounding an indigenous woman from Assam named Indira Deori, widely known as Jenny, has taken on a sharp political dimension following the registration of a First Information Report (FIR) against Harak Singh Rawat. Framing the legal move as a pivotal moment in a 23-year battle for justice, Nang Lucky Gogoi, former member of the Assam State Commission for Women, used the development to spotlight high-level political backing from New Delhi and Dispur.

Nang Lucky Gogoi said the FIR invokes an extensive set of provisions under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) alongside specialised statutes. "These include charges linked to sexual assault and abduction under Sections 376, 376(2)(b), 376(2)(e), 376C, 363, 366, and 366A; wrongful confinement and physical assault under Sections 344, 346, 323, and 354; and impersonation, evidentiary tampering, intimidation, and criminal conspiracy under Sections 170, 419, 193, 195A, 201, 506 (Part II), and 120B, in addition to Section 83 of the Mental Health Act and Sections 23 and 26 of the Juvenile Justice Act. The registration of the FIR as proof of decisive governance and protective resolve for women across state boundaries," Gogoi said.

Expressing deep gratitude to Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for standing firmly beside Deori, Gogoi underscored that political will from the top has altered the ground reality for women seeking redress. "Our daughters and women are no longer left defenceless as they once were. Whether in Assam or anywhere else in the country, the government stands beside them. This is the kind of leadership that inspires public trust, guarantees security, and upholds the ideals of justice," Gogoi said.