IIT Kanpur Launches India's First Deep Tech Hub in Uttar Pradesh

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 20 (ANI): The Noida campus of the Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur will house the first deep tech hub for India. The facility will be constructed at a cost of ₹281.03 crore. The second building of U-Hub will be located in the IIIT Lucknow campus, a press release stated. Construction is targeted for completion within 24 months, giving Uttar Pradesh a dedicated home for its flagship deep-tech hub and placing IIT Kanpur at the centre of the state's effort to build companies in the technologies that decide strategic autonomy for the country.

At Noida, the U-Hub will focus on physical AI and robotics, autonomous systems and technology, semiconductor design and OSAT (outsourced semiconductor assembly and test), advanced medtech and biotech, and quantum and advanced computing. Its mandate is to convert very specialised laboratory research into products and companies that can drive major economic growth through wealth creation. The hub is intended to contribute to the national goal of Viksit Bharat @2047 and the one trillion USD economy goal of Uttar Pradesh.

It will give researchers, startups and industry access to shared laboratories, design, testing, prototyping, and certification facilities, skilling centres, alongside incubation and acceleration programmes. It will support the commercialisation of research, including intellectual property protection, support through“patient capital,” connecting founders with investors and mentors, facilitating pilot deployments, and forging international collaborations.

The press release further noted that at full capacity, the U-Hub aims to incubate 40–50 startups across the focus areas, and startup selection will be based on the strength of their dedicated intellectual property (patents), years of laboratory and prototyping track record, and external scientific or regulatory validation, which will be evaluated by an independent Expert Committee of national and international technology specialists.

The Deep Tech U-Hub will be an independent, registered Section 8 (not-for-profit) company under the Companies Act, 2013, run through UP Startup Mission under the Department of IT and Electronics, Government of Uttar Pradesh. Its 11-member board, chaired by the Director of IIT Kanpur, Prof. Manindra Agrawal, will bring together members from government, academia, industry, venture capital, and global technology.

“IIT Kanpur is deliberately repositioning itself. We will not only educate, but we will be the place where India's technological sovereignty is built. The evidence is clear that depending on other nations for critical technology does not work. Through our recent Greater Than Us campaign, we identified the areas that matter most, and the knowledge capital we already hold will fuel this U-Hub. Our task is to take startups from technology readiness to solutions that serve the nation, and to give India's best talent a compelling reason to build their futures here, in this country and in this state.” Said Manindra Agrawal, Director, IIT Kanpur and Chair of the Deep Tech U-Hub.

The U-Hub is the first deep-tech hub in the country, spanning a total area of 7 lakh sq. ft., including 5 lakh sq. ft. in Noida and 2 lakh sq. ft. in Lucknow. Unlike a conventional startup incubator, it focuses on patent-backed scientific breakthroughs, long-horizon R & D, and patient capital rather than high-volume, short-cycle ventures. Under Government of India norms, conventional startups have a 10-year window before transitioning into an MSME, whereas deep-tech startups are recognised for a 20-year lifecycle due to extended R & D and regulatory timelines, alongside significantly higher capital burn rates and return horizons stretching beyond seven to eight years.

“Great research often stalls in the valley of death between a working prototype and a viable company that drives wealth creation. The Deep Tech U-Hub is conceptualised to close that gap through a closely knit ecosystem of world-class facilities, industry partners, and investors working alongside researchers from the start. For founders associated with the U-Hub, it means a shorter distance from a deep tech innovation developed painstakingly through in-depth research, knowledge and skilling to a commercially viable product. For the region, a pipeline of companies capable of competing globally on the strength of their own technology, driving a wealth-creating ecosystem. We thank the Government of Uttar Pradesh for its continued efforts to build a strong deeptech ecosystem and support homegrown innovation.” Deepu Philip, the Project Director of U-Hub.

Leveraging the expertise of IIT Kanpur and IIIT Lucknow, the hubs will provide startups across Uttar Pradesh with access to technical expertise, mentorship, funding networks and industry and international partnerships, while strengthening the state's deep-tech capabilities and fostering technology-led economic growth. The Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur, established in 1959, is recognised as an Institute of National Importance by the Government of India. Renowned for excellence in science, engineering, and interdisciplinary education, IIT Kanpur spans a 1,050-acre lush green campus and comprises 21 departments, 27 centres, three interdisciplinary programmes, and three specialised schools. With over 580 faculty members and more than 9,500 students, the institute continues to lead in innovation, research, and holistic development.