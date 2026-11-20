Nitin Nabin Inaugurates New Book on PM Narendra Modis Life Journey

New Delhi [India], November 20 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President Nitin Nabin on Friday inaugurated the book 'Some Said, Some Unsaid – Stories of Narendra Modi's Vision, Mission and Action' (Kuch Kahi, Kuch Ankahi), authored by senior journalist Amitabh Sinha, in New Delhi. Addressing the book release event, Nabin highlighted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership style, organisational guidance and attention to detail, saying the book captures different aspects of his personality and journey.

Speaking about the insights shared in the book on organisational functioning and leadership, Nabin said it offers valuable lessons for elected representatives and party workers. Nabin said, "One of the accounts in this book details how a Member of Parliament or a Member of the Legislative Assembly should organise their office, who their associates should be, and what kind of temperament those working in the office ought to possess. He has conveyed such insights through these stories...The Prime Minister possesses a unique perspective on every issue. He pays attention to even the smallest details, offering guidance or course correction whenever necessary... His personality serves as a source of immense strength and a vital, rejuvenating force-both for us, the party workers, and for the entire organisation."

Praising the author's journalistic approach, the BJP president said Sinha had maintained simplicity and objectivity in his work despite the growing emphasis on sensationalism and narrative-building in contemporary journalism. Nabin said, "The title itself is enough to describe the book. It explores Amitabh ji's relationship with PM Modi. In journalism, certain qualities distinguish an individual from the masses. He presents things exactly as they are. His questions are straightforward, direct. Across the country, journalism is all about how to create a sensation, shape the narrative to suit one's own agenda, and be the first to break the news. In such times, Amitabh ji practices journalism with calm and simplicity. Today, I congratulate you and offer my best wishes, with the highest praise for the character you have brought to journalism."

Nabin further said the book contains several accounts that present different dimensions of the Prime Minister's personality, including his commitment to India's cultural heritage, progressive thinking and the vision of a developed India. "There are many stories about the Prime Minister hidden in Amitabh ji's "Kuch Kahe Kuch Ankahe." Each story reflects a different side of his personality and tells the story of his entire journey. One such side of his personality carries forward the heritage we have inherited from history, works to preserve our culture, and moves forward with progressive ideas toward a developed India. PM Modi's leadership is like that of a potter for BJP workers, guiding them in how to work within the organization and in leadership. At the same time, PM Modi also acts as a guardian, guiding them in the right direction. His personality gives BJP workers strength and acts as a lifeline I look at PM Modi's entire journey and try to sum it up in one word, that word is“trust,” which, in my view, defines Modi ji," he added.