Cyclonic Storm Akvan Makes Landfall Near Gopalpur

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], November 20 (ANI): Cyclonic Storm Akvan made landfall near Gopalpur along the coast of northern Andhra Pradesh and southern Odisha on Friday morning and is weakening, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. The IMD has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall in several coastal and northern districts of Odisha, with rainfall activity expected to reduce substantially from Friday afternoon.

IMD Bhubaneswar Director Manorama Mohanty said the cyclonic storm was projected to weaken into a deep depression during the next three hours.“The cyclonic storm is now likely to weaken into a deep depression during the next three hours. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely over the coastal districts of the state, including Mayurbhanj, Kendujhar, Jajpur, Bhadrak, and Balasore. Khordha, Puri, Cuttack, Ganjam, Gajapati, and other districts are also likely to receive isolated heavy rainfall. From tomorrow onwards, there will be a substantial reduction in rainfall activity,” Mohanty said.

Meanwhile, IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said the storm moved in a north-northeasterly direction after landfall and weakened. By Friday afternoon, it was expected to be positioned as a deep depression over the southern coastal region of Odisha, around 40 kilometres north of Gopalpur.“This morning, the cyclonic storm 'Akvan' made landfall near Gopalpur, along the coast of northern Andhra Pradesh and southern Odisha. Following landfall, it moved in a north-northeasterly direction and weakened. By this afternoon, it is expected to be positioned as a 'deep depression' over the southern coastal region of Odisha, approximately 40 kilometres north of Gopalpur. It will continue to move gradually in a north-northeasterly direction, weakening into a 'depression' by this evening. Between midnight tonight and tomorrow morning, it is expected to further weaken into a 'well-marked low-pressure area," Mohapatra said.

He said record rainfall had been recorded in northern Odisha and Andhra Pradesh over the preceding 24 hours, with several areas experiencing heavy to extremely heavy rainfall.“Under its influence, record rainfall has been recorded in northern Odisha and Andhra Pradesh over the past 24 hours. Many areas have experienced heavy to extremely heavy rainfall; however, the intensity of the rain is expected to decrease today. Nevertheless, heavy to very heavy rainfall remains possible in Odisha, particularly in the central and northern parts of the state,” he said.