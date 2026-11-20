Wassan Rejects Communal Claims Regarding Mohammed Siraj Exclusion

New Delhi [India], November 20 (ANI): Former India cricketer Atul Wassan on Friday strongly rejected Congress MP Imran Masood's allegations of communal discrimination against Mohammed Siraj following the fast bowler's omission from India's playing XI for the ongoing Test against New Zealand in Wellington, while questioning the cricketing rationale behind the decision to leave out a bowler who had delivered match-winning performances. Wassan said he found it difficult to understand why Siraj was not included in the side, given his recent form and experience, but maintained that dragging religion into a team selection decision was unwarranted and could hurt Indian cricket as well as the country's sporting institutions. "First, the team's coach and management have made a call, and I back it, but whether it's right or wrong, based on my cricket experience, I just don't understand it. A bowler like Mohammed Siraj has played so many matches, and sitting him out means there must be some injury issue; if that's not the case, then it was a blunder," Wassan told ANI.

Wassan, who has played four Tests and nine ODIs for India, pointed out that Siraj had been among the team's key performers in the previous match and had also featured in the preceding ODI, making his exclusion difficult to comprehend from a cricketing perspective. "I don't know what will happen in hindsight, but he was the match-winner in the previous match. And now not playing him in the next match? He also played the last ODI, so I feel he is ready and seemed to be in good form. So I couldn't understand why this was done. Because Gautam Gambhir has a bit of a style; I feel he wants to prepare some new players, but not at the cost of disregarding those who brought us this far. That felt a bit strange to me," he added.

However, Wassan was unequivocal in rejecting the communal allegations made by Congress MP Imran Masood, who had claimed that Siraj was overlooked despite his performances because of his name and religious identity. Speaking to ANI earlier, Masood had said, "It is being said that despite his good performance, he was not given a place in the team. His name is 'Siraj', and that is why he was not given a place. If you are not selecting him despite his good performance, the discrimination is clear." Wassan strongly disagreed with the allegation, stressing that cricketing decisions should not be turned into political or religious controversies. "But this second thing, this communal angle, I completely disagree with. Whatever it is, Gautam Gambhir is a strong personality but he is not communal, so I think this is completely wrong. This needs to be discussed properly. Because this is a slap in the face to all our sports and India's institutions, because we have had many former captains, and when you know that there is no place for religion in sports, so I feel that these allegations and counter-allegations, and making this a political issue, is a very wrong thing. It feels a bit sad and hurtful, and I think all the players and Siraj himself must be thinking that dragging this issue out is 'unnecessary'. This is not good for a good team, and for us as Indians collectively. It's not a good thing," Wassan said.

Moving away from the selection controversy, Wassan also expressed satisfaction with India's response on the second day of the first Test against New Zealand, saying the visitors had shown the temperament and depth required to compete in challenging conditions. India had endured a difficult start to the contest after New Zealand built a formidable position through an impressive partnership between Henry Nicholls and Glenn Phillips. The duo had resumed the day with an unbeaten 173-run stand and threatened to take the hosts towards an imposing total before India's bowlers staged a recovery. Akash Deep provided the breakthrough by dismissing Phillips, while the Indian bowling attack eventually accounted for New Zealand's remaining wickets to restrict the hosts to 368 in their first innings. Wassan acknowledged that India's recent performances in the limited-overs series had made the prospect of immediately overcoming New Zealand in their own conditions a challenging one, but felt the team had responded well after being put under pressure. "The way we have performed in the T20 and ODI series, it is very difficult to go to New Zealand and beat them right away on their own turf. So I think all the boxes are ticked so far. Yesterday, after we were 70 for 5, giving away so many runs felt a bit strange. But it's a good comeback, I feel. Given the way we scored runs, they say the best time to bat in New Zealand is the second and third day, so we have taken full advantage of that," he said.

India's response with the bat was led by Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul, who produced an impressive opening partnership to put the visitors firmly back in contention. The duo added 130 runs for the first wicket, India's second-highest opening stand in New Zealand, after both had received early reprieves. Jaiswal was particularly fluent, scoring 85 off 89 deliveries before Matt Henry dismissed him, while Rahul remained unbeaten on 52 at stumps. Their partnership helped India reach 159 for one at stumps on Day 2, leaving the visitors 209 runs behind New Zealand's first-innings total with nine wickets in hand.

Wassan felt India had positioned themselves well to take control of the contest but cautioned against allowing the hosts to establish an excessively large lead. He also underlined the importance of keeping the World Test Championship equation out of the players' immediate focus. "I think there shouldn't be a long lead, but if they cross it, that's great, because Tests don't end in draws in New Zealand, so I think there will be some kind of fightback. If wickets fall suddenly, you have to watch out for it. I think all the players are quite experienced, they've played around the world and have played plenty of matches. So I feel the Indian Test team has this much depth and temperament. If we can just take the pressure of the WTC off for now and focus only on the match, taking it one step at a time, everything will be fine," Wassan said.

Wassan also weighed in on Mahendra Singh Dhoni's decision to retire from the Indian Premier League (IPL), describing it as a sensible move and suggesting that the former India captain's influence at Chennai Super Kings (CSK) could become even more significant in his new role as mentor. Dhoni, who brought down the curtain on a remarkable 19-year IPL career that began with the inaugural edition in 2008, will continue his association with Chennai Super Kings as a mentor ahead of the 2027 season. Wassan felt Dhoni's decision to continue playing in recent seasons was driven largely by his commitment to the franchise, rather than an individual desire to prolong his career. "I feel that everyone knows what Mahendra Singh Dhoni has achieved and what his value is for his franchise. As a player, I feel he struggled a bit last year too, and he struggled because of his attachment and the fact that his 'skin in the game' for CSK is clearly visible, because his value as a player suited the franchise's business model. But in the coming times, we will see his role increase significantly because he is a mentor and a leader," he said.

The former cricketer added that Dhoni's decision would also help preserve the memories of his extraordinary career, rather than allowing his final years as a player to overshadow the achievements that made him one of the most celebrated figures in the tournament. "As a player, we saw him struggle over the last two years. He made this sacrifice for the franchise's needs. I feel that if it were up to Dhoni, he would never have played. But he felt that it was needed for the franchise, and that's the kind of person he is. That's why I think his decision not to play anymore is a great one. Because when a great player struggles, fans are left with those memories of him dominating. No great player wants those memories to be what fans remember. So he didn't want that, and he made a great call," Wassan said.

Dhoni's departure as a player brings an end to an illustrious IPL journey during which he represented CSK for 17 seasons. Under his captaincy, CSK won five IPL titles in 2010, 2011, 2018, 2021 and 2023, matching Mumbai Indians' record of five championships. He also led the franchise to two Champions League T20 titles, in 2010 and 2014. Across 278 IPL matches, Dhoni scored 5,439 runs at an average of 38.30 and a strike rate of 137.45, including 24 half-centuries and 264 sixes. (ANI)