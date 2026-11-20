Supreme Court Allows Karthigai Deepam Ritual at Thiruparankundram Hill

Madurai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 20 (ANI): Following the Supreme Court's interim order permitting the one-time lighting of the Karthigai Deepam at the Deepathoon on Thiruparankundram Hill in Madurai on November 24, 2026, petitioners hailed the decision as a welcome relief for devotees, while the Dargah side announced plans to file a review petition.

Sharing details of the court proceedings, advocate and Hindu Munnani petitioner Niranjan S Kumar said the apex court passed interim orders after hearing appeals from multiple parties. "The Supreme Court wanted to decide on the interim applications. The executive officer of the temple, the Dargah authorities, and government officials have all filed independent appeals along with interim applications seeking a stay of the order. November 24, 2026, is Karthigai Deepam day, when the lamp is to be lit. Because of that, the matter was contested before the Supreme Court. Today, on the fourth day of hearings, after hearing the parties, the Bench passed interim orders," Kumar said.

Highlighting the key observations made by the Bench, Kumar added, "There are two important points to note. First, the Supreme Court has granted a stay of the Division Bench's order and recorded in its order that several important and vital points need to be addressed and legal issues determined in these proceedings. Accordingly, it granted a stay. Moreover, the Court referred to the nine-judge larger bench that has reserved its verdict in the Sabarimala matter, where a detailed inquiry has taken place into whether, and to what extent, judicial intervention in religious customs is maintainable."

"Second, the Court also noted that if the lamp is not lit on November 24, 2026, that occasion cannot be recovered once the day has passed," he added.

Welcoming the decision, Mohan G, representative of petitioner Hindu Dharma Parishad, said the court had directed authorities to ensure the ritual takes place smoothly. "Muruga devotees got a judgment as the Chief Justice ordered a temporary order to light the lamp on 24 November at Thiruparankundram, Madurai. And he also ordered the district collector and the temple team to light the lamp without any disturbance, with the help of the police and the CRPF," Mohan G said.

"This is a temporary judgment, and he also ordered us to submit all the documents in January... We are going to see the original Deepam, and we are all waiting for that day... I thank each and every one who stood for this day," he added.

Meanwhile, Advocate M. Bazeerdeen, representing the Dargah side, expressed disagreement with the order and alleged that the issue regarding the survey stone had been misrepresented. "I represent the Dargah side. I filed the Special Leave Petition (SLP)... The customary practice at Ulli Uchi Pillaiyar Kovil is generally observed as a matter of custom. However, the Hindutva petitioner has mischaracterised the issue regarding the survey stone, whereas the orders concerning the survey stone are in favour of the Dargah," Bazeerdeen said.

"The government side clearly stated its position on the survey stone, noting that this customary practice has not occurred annually for over 300 years... In the connected SLP filed by petitioner Rama Ravi Kumar and others, the order passed today favoured the Hindutva side," he added.

Claiming that their objections to the petitioners' submissions were deferred for later consideration, Bazeerdeen said, "The petitioners submitted documents and photographs covering the entire hill that we contend are fabricated. Although we repeatedly raised objections before the Bench, the Court did not hear our objections at that stage and stated that our arguments would be considered in the main matter."

"We do not accept this order. Following the order, there is public sentiment and ongoing discussion in Tamil Nadu regarding the issue, with a six-member arrangement to light the lamp as decided by the HR, the Collector, and the Commissioner under today's order... On behalf of myself and the Dargah side, we are going to file a review petition," he stated.

The dispute concerns the lighting of the annual Karthigai Deepam at the Deepathoon, an ancient stone pillar on Thiruparankundram Hill near the Sikandar Badhusha Dargah in Madurai. In November 2025, authorities refused permission for the ritual at the hilltop location, citing its proximity to the dargah and possible law-and-order concerns. In December 2025, a single judge of the Madras High Court directed the temple authorities to light the lamp at the Deepathoon, observing that the pillar was situated more than 50 metres from the dargah. A division bench upheld the direction on January 6, 2026, while requiring the temple administration to conduct the ritual in consultation with the ASI and the police, in view of the site's heritage status. The Tamil Nadu government subsequently challenged the High Court's decisions before the Supreme Court. The top court issued notice on the state's plea in August 2026 and is now examining the dispute. (ANI)