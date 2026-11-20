New Biopic on Maharaja Ranjit Singh Announced by Katha and B4 Makers

Maharaja Ranjit Singh, founder of the Sikh Kingdom of the Punjab, will be the subject of a new biopic to be made by Noida-based Katha Studios and B4 Makers Studios, according to a press statement. "Katha Studios and B4 Makers Studios have joined hands to bring to the big screen the biopic of Maharaja Ranjit Singh Ji, celebrating the life, legacy and remarkable journey of the legendary ruler, fondly known as the“Sher-e-Punjab”," the statement noted.

It added that the film, "envisioned as a larger-than-life theatrical spectacle", aims to capture the grandeur, courage, leadership and legacy of Maharaja Ranjit Singh through an immersive cinematic narrative. "The collaboration brings together two creative forces with a shared vision of telling compelling stories on an ambitious scale, crafted for audiences across generations."

Shibasish Sarkar, Founder, Katha Studios, said:“Maharaja Ranjit Singh Ji's life and legacy offer an extraordinary canvas for cinematic storytelling. His journey, leadership and contribution to history deserve to be presented in a manner that does justice to his stature. Through this collaboration with B4 Makers Studios, we aim to create a truly grand theatrical experience that brings this remarkable chapter of history to audiences in a powerful and memorable way.”

Yadwinder Deep Singh Ji, Founder and Designated Partner, B4 Makers Studios, said:“It is a matter of great pride for us to be associated with a story as inspiring and significant as that of Maharaja Ranjit Singh Ji. His legacy is deeply rooted in courage, vision and leadership. Our endeavour is to bring this extraordinary story to life through a cinematic experience that is both grand in scale and meaningful in its storytelling.”

The project is currently in the early stages of development, with the creative process set to commence soon. Further details regarding the film, including its cast, director and other developments, will be announced in due course.