PDP MLA Welcomes Pakistan Minister Visit Calls for Bilateral Dialogue

Budgam (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], November 20 (ANI): Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) MLA Aga Syed Muntazir Mehdi on Friday welcomed Pakistan Minister Musadik Masood Malik's visit to India for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) 'Civilisational Dialogue', pitching for the resumption of bilateral talks to resolve issues between New Delhi and Islamabad. Speaking to ANI, Mehdi said, "This is a welcome step. Pakistan's Minister is arriving in New Delhi to participate in the Shanghai Civilisation Dialogue. This is a welcome step because both nations share a common history and common concerns, whether political or otherwise. I believe they cannot afford to remain in a state of non-engagement; they should build relations."

He further said, "A dialogue must resume, as the concerns held by both Delhi and Islamabad can only be resolved by sitting down and talking. They cannot be resolved through non-engagement or by maintaining mutual hostility." Pakistan Federal Minister for Climate Change and Environmental Coordination Musadik Masood Malik is leading the Pakistani delegation at the three-day forum, which is being hosted by India to promote cultural exchange, mutual understanding and people-to-people ties among countries in the SCO region.