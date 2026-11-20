Bihar Minister Expects Major Project Announcements Ahead of PM Visit

Bihar Minister Sanjay Singh on Friday said that there is a "great sense of joy" among the people ahead of the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Bihar scheduled for November 21. The Minister also expressed hope that new projects will be announced during his visit. He told ANI, "It is a matter of great pride for the people of Bihar that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is visiting the state. For me, personally, it is especially significant because the Prime Minister is visiting our district. Whenever he visits, he inaugurates various projects and lays foundation stones for others. We are eagerly awaiting his arrival and hope that several new projects will be announced for our district. There is a great sense of joy among the people of the district regarding this."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Bihar on November 21. The Prime Minister will visit Nitish Setu in Vaishali district. Thereafter, he will inaugurate and dedicate to the nation various development projects and lay the foundation stone of several projects worth around Rs. 34,470 crore in Vaishali. According to a release, the projects span road connectivity, energy, urban infrastructure, water resources, education, healthcare, transport and other important sectors, and are aimed at strengthening infrastructure and improving public services across the state. Prime Minister will dedicate to the nation Nitish Setu, an extradosed cable-stayed bridge over the River Ganga, built at a cost of around Rs 4,280 crore. The 19.7 km-long project connects Kachhi Dargah on NH-22 in Patna district with Bidupur on NH-322 in Vaishali district. It comprises a 9.7 km main bridge and 10 km of approach roads. The bridge will provide an important additional crossing over River Ganga, easing traffic pressure on the existing Mahatma Gandhi Setu and JP Setu and reducing travel time between North and South Bihar. It will particularly benefit residents of Raghopur Diara by improving their access to Patna and essential services such as healthcare and education. The project will also facilitate the movement of agricultural produce and industrial goods, improve access to markets and promote trade and commerce across the region, contributing to Bihar's economic development.