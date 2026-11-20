MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 20 (IANS) The Cricket Association for the Blind in India (CABI) on Friday strongly condemned the decision to declare Pakistan the sole champions of the Men's Blind Cricket Asia Cup 2026 after the final between India and Pakistan was washed out due to rain, demanding that both teams be recognised as joint winners.

CABI alleged that the decision was influenced by questionable intervention from officials and claimed that an initial agreement by the World Blind Cricket Council (WBCC) Technical Committee to declare both teams joint winners was subsequently overturned in favour of Pakistan.

The association said it rejected the declaration of Pakistan as sole champions and maintained that the tournament's regulations supported joint winners in the event of a tied final.

According to CABI, Section 27 of the tournament's technical regulations specifically deals with a tied final, with both sentences in the provision referring to such a situation. CABI said it had raised its interpretation of the rule with the WBCC Technical Committee, which initially agreed to recognise India and Pakistan as joint winners.

However, the association alleged that the Director of the Technical Committee and the President of the Pakistan Blind Cricket Council (PBCC) subsequently influenced the match referee and umpires to announce a decision favouring Pakistan, overturning the committee's initial agreement.

Calling it an unacceptable attempt to manipulate the outcome of an international championship, CABI questioned the credibility, impartiality and integrity of the decision-making process.

“This is a disgraceful decision and a blatant injustice to the Indian team. When the Technical Committee had already agreed to declare both teams joint winners, how can that decision be overturned to favour Pakistan? Such actions raise serious concerns about manipulation, unfair practices and the integrity of international blind cricket,” said Dr Mahantesh G. Kivadasannavar, Chairman of CABI and Founder Managing Trustee of Samarthanam Trust for the Disabled.

“Winning a championship through questionable decisions and behind-the-scenes manoeuvring is not sporting excellence. It is a betrayal of the spirit of cricket. A title must be earned on the field, not secured through cunning tactics or the manipulation of officials,” he added.

Kivadasannavar made it clear that India would not accept Pakistan being declared the sole champions and demanded that the WBCC immediately uphold the Technical Committee's initial decision.

“Let us be absolutely clear: India will only accept the Technical Committee's initial decision declaring India and Pakistan joint winners. We will not recognise Pakistan as the sole champion of the Asia Cup 2026. We demand that the original decision be upheld immediately. We will not remain silent when our players are denied the recognition they have rightfully earned,” he said.

India had entered the tournament as defending champions, having won the inaugural Men's Blind Cricket Asia Cup in 2016.

India reached the final after registering a convincing eight-wicket victory over hosts Bangladesh in Dhaka on Wednesday. The team restricted Bangladesh to 123/7 before chasing down the target of 124 in just 13.2 overs, finishing at 124/2 with 40 balls to spare.

India had suffered a narrow one-wicket defeat against Pakistan during the league stage, setting up an opportunity for the defending champions to avenge that loss in the title clash.

CABI said the Indian team had earned its place in the final through its performances and deserved fair recognition under the tournament's regulations. It also announced that it would pursue all appropriate avenues to challenge the decision, reiterating that a championship result must be determined through transparent and impartial sporting procedures.