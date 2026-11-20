Icallify Power Dialer Automates Outbound Dialing So Agents Spend More Time Talking To Customers
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) London, United Kingdom, November 20, 2026 – iCallify, a multi-tenant communication platform for VoIP providers, MSPs, and telecom operators, is highlighting its Power Dialer Software, an automated dialing feature that helps sales and telemarketing teams run outbound campaigns with less manual effort.
Power Dialer works through a contact list sequentially, dialing the next number as soon as the current call is completed. Agents no longer need to select or dial numbers by hand, which frees up time for customer conversations.
Unlike a predictive dialer, which uses algorithms to call multiple numbers at once and can lead to more dropped calls, a power dialer places one call per available agent to help ensure a live connection.
Teams can adjust the dialing ratio to match the pace of their agents. Answering Machine Detection automatically skips answering machines so agents connect with live prospects. Automated follow-up reminders in the CRM help ensure leads are not missed, and calling activity is logged and synced to connected CRM systems, including Zoho CRM, Salesforce, and Odoo, which reduces manual data entry.
Supervisors can use Live Call Monitoring to listen to live calls and offer real-time support and feedback. Call recording supports quality assurance, training, and compliance, while reports and analytics help track campaign performance and agent productivity.
iCallify's Power Dialer is built to scale, with plans suited to startups, small and mid-sized businesses, and large enterprises.
Explore iCallify Power Dialer Software to learn how automated dialing can support your outbound calling campaigns.
About iCallify
iCallify is a cutting-edge call center software suite developed by Inextrix Technologies. Designed for scalability and flexibility, iCallify offers intelligent call routing, omnichannel communication, advanced reporting, and seamless integration capabilities to help contact centers worldwide deliver exceptional customer experiences.
Power Dialer works through a contact list sequentially, dialing the next number as soon as the current call is completed. Agents no longer need to select or dial numbers by hand, which frees up time for customer conversations.
Unlike a predictive dialer, which uses algorithms to call multiple numbers at once and can lead to more dropped calls, a power dialer places one call per available agent to help ensure a live connection.
Teams can adjust the dialing ratio to match the pace of their agents. Answering Machine Detection automatically skips answering machines so agents connect with live prospects. Automated follow-up reminders in the CRM help ensure leads are not missed, and calling activity is logged and synced to connected CRM systems, including Zoho CRM, Salesforce, and Odoo, which reduces manual data entry.
Supervisors can use Live Call Monitoring to listen to live calls and offer real-time support and feedback. Call recording supports quality assurance, training, and compliance, while reports and analytics help track campaign performance and agent productivity.
iCallify's Power Dialer is built to scale, with plans suited to startups, small and mid-sized businesses, and large enterprises.
Explore iCallify Power Dialer Software to learn how automated dialing can support your outbound calling campaigns.
About iCallify
iCallify is a cutting-edge call center software suite developed by Inextrix Technologies. Designed for scalability and flexibility, iCallify offers intelligent call routing, omnichannel communication, advanced reporting, and seamless integration capabilities to help contact centers worldwide deliver exceptional customer experiences.
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