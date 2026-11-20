MENAFN - Market Press Release) November 19, 2026 3:34 am - Railway marshalling yards, rail ports & intermodal hubs: automate container ID capture with Fuwei Smart AI vision. Rain, dust, backlight, rusty markings - stable recognition guaranteed. 24/7 freight operation ready.

With the rapid development of railway freight transportation, container turnover efficiency has become a key factor affecting logistics costs and transportation timelines. Traditional manual container number recording and verification methods are not only inefficient but also vulnerable to environmental conditions such as lighting, camera angles, and container surface damage. These limitations have become major obstacles to the digital transformation of railway freight yards.

Fuwei Smart's Railway Container Number Recognition System is specifically designed for railway freight applications. Powered by computer vision and deep learning technologies, it provides a highly reliable and efficient automated container identification solution.

High-Accuracy Recognition in Complex Environments

The system is optimized for challenging railway environments, including rain, snow, dust, backlighting, and rusty or damaged container surfaces. Built-in image enhancement and distortion correction modules enable stable recognition of container numbers across different fonts, colors, and aging container markings.

The overall recognition accuracy exceeds 99.5%.

Millisecond-Level Response for High-Speed Operations

With a recognition speed of less than 200 milliseconds, the system can seamlessly integrate with gate systems, rail-mounted gantry cranes, and overhead cranes.

It supports automated data capture without requiring vehicles or containers to stop, significantly improving traffic flow and operational efficiency.

Comprehensive Container Information Extraction

In addition to standard 11-character container numbers, the system can identify multiple container-related attributes, including:

- ISO country codes

- Container type and size codes

- Dangerous goods labels

- Check digits

Built-in validation logic automatically verifies the recognized information, ensuring data accuracy, completeness, and compliance.

Flexible Deployment and Seamless System Integration

The system supports various front-end imaging devices, including bullet cameras, PTZ cameras, and explosion-proof cameras.

With standard HTTP API interfaces, it can be quickly integrated into existing TMS, WMS, and railway yard management systems. Both on-premises and cloud-based deployment options are available to meet different operational requirements.

Key Application Scenarios

✅ Railway Ports and Marshalling Yards

Automatically captures container information at entry and exit points, enabling railcar-container association, data verification, and automated gate control.

✅ Multimodal Transportation Hubs

Integrates with gantry cranes and weighbridge systems to support cargo handling, container inspection, and automated operational instructions.

✅ Container Yard Management

Updates container location and status information in real time, supporting intelligent yard scheduling and reducing unnecessary container reshuffling.

Customer Benefits

After implementing Fuwei Smart's system, a large railway freight yard achieved the following results:

- More than 3,000 containers recognized per day

- 90% reduction in manual data entry workload

- Information error rate reduced to below 0.2%

- 40% improvement in operational efficiency

These improvements provide strong support for uninterrupted 24/7 railway freight operations.

Why Choose Fuwei Smart?

With years of experience in industrial machine vision, Fuwei Smart has developed proprietary recognition algorithms and flexible hardware integration capabilities.

Our system supports remote maintenance and continuous AI model optimization. Recognition algorithms can also be customized and fine-tuned using actual site data to ensure long-term performance and reliability, delivering a solution tailored to your operational environment.

Contact Fuwei Smart today to learn more about our Railway Container Number Recognition System and get a customized intelligent railway yard upgrade solution.