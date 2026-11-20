MENAFN - Market Press Release) November 19, 2026 3:50 am - DJ Queen Dani brings 2000s Emo Night to Crowbar Sydney! Enjoy an unforgettable night of emo classics, pop punk anthems, and nostalgic throwback hits on 31 January 2027.

DJ Queen Dani brings 2000s Emo Night to Crowbar Sydney! Enjoy an unforgettable night of emo classics, pop punk anthems, and nostalgic throwback hits on 31 January 2027.

Get ready to relive the golden era of emo and pop punk! DJ Queen Dani is bringing her electrifying 2000s Emo Night to Crowbar Sydney & Ultimate Pig on 31 January 2027, promising an unforgettable night packed with nostalgic anthems, alternative music, and throwback vibes.

For everyone who grew up singing along to emo classics, pop punk favourites, and alternative rock anthems, this is the perfect opportunity to revisit the music that defined a generation. From unforgettable sing-along choruses to high-energy tracks that once dominated playlists, DJ Queen Dani is set to deliver a night full of nostalgia, energy, and memories.

Whether you were part of the original 2000s emo scene or simply love the music, expect an atmosphere where fans can come together, celebrate their favourite artists, and enjoy the sounds that continue to inspire generations of music lovers.

2000s Emo Night Sydney is more than just a music event – it's a celebration of an iconic musical era. Gather your friends, bring your best emo-inspired outfits, and get ready to sing, dance, and relive the soundtrack of your teenage years.

Event Details

Event: DJ Queen Dani's 2000s Emo Night

Date: Sunday, 31 January 2027

Time: 8:00 PM

Venue: Crowbar Sydney & Ultimate Pig

Ticket Price: AUD $29.10

Booking Link:

Don't Miss This Epic Emo Night!

If you love emo, pop punk, and 2000s alternative music, this is one night you won't want to miss. Get your friends together and join DJ Queen Dani at Crowbar Sydney for a nostalgic celebration of the music that never goes out of style.

Secure your tickets and get ready for a night of unforgettable 2000s emo and pop punk anthems!