MENAFN - Market Press Release) November 19, 2026 3:51 am - The complete works of Dr. Carl L. Young - five books on family, mental health, history, and justice - are now available as audiobooks, narrated by the author in his own voice.

Minneapolis, MN, November 19, 2026 -- The complete works of Dr. Carl L. Young - five books on family, mental health, history, and justice - are now available as audiobooks, narrated by the author in his own voice. Four of the five are live now on Spotify, The Table is also live on Google Play Books, and the fifth, Volume II, has been approved for distribution and submitted to Spotify, completing the collection.

A Son's Reckoning with Family: Secrets, and the Legacy of Absence - A deeply personal memoir that weaves clinical expertise with lyrical prose, exploring father absence, family estrangement, identity formation, and the enduring impact of generational silence.

The Table: Conversations Across Time - Through imaginative conversations across generations, this work reexamines history, lineage, systemic justice, identity, and the psychological impact of community development.

REDESIGN: The Social Contract for Black Mental Health - Moving from personal narrative toward systemic restoration, this clinical and cultural exploration examines the structural frameworks necessary to support Black mental health.

It Takes A Nation Of Millions To Fight The Power: Dismantling the War on Drugs, Volume I - Blending structural social analysis with compelling narrative fiction, Volume I follows Tanisha Monette, a biracial woman navigating the profound human cost of America's War on Drugs.

It Takes A Nation Of Millions To Fight The Power, Volume II - Building on Volume I, the second installment expands Dr. Young's academic scholarship and frontline experience, examining how punitive drug policies disproportionately impact Black, Brown, and lower-income communities.

"Some stories need to be heard, not just read. When I sat down to narrate these books in my own voice, I was thinking about the people who learn best by listening - the ones driving to work, walking their neighborhoods, or sitting at the table with their families. These stories belong to all of us, and I wanted them to reach people wherever they are. If even one listener hears something that helps them make sense of their own story, then this was worth doing." - Dr. Carl L. Young

Dr. Carl L. Young is an author, scholar, speaker, and community leader whose work centers on transformation, healing, families, and young people. A trauma-informed therapist, he founded Broken to Bespoke and ILC4Y and serves as a school-based mental health therapist with the Wilder Foundation's Kofi Program.

Media contact: Dr. Carl L. Young, [email protected],