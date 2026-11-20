MENAFN - Market Press Release) November 19, 2026 4:05 am - Khaled Nasr, MBA, Regional Customer Marketing professional at Honeywell Building Automation, led the company's presence at GITEX Africa 2026 in Marrakech, Morocco, marking the second consecutive year of the company's participation at the exhibition.

Marrakech, Morocco | 2026

Khaled Nasr, MBA, Regional Customer Marketing professional at Honeywell Building Automation, successfully led the company's presence at GITEX Africa 2026 in Marrakech, Morocco, marking the second consecutive year of successful participation in one of Africa's leading technology exhibitions.

The participation reinforced Honeywell Building Automation's commitment to accelerating digital transformation, strengthening strategic partnerships, and expanding its engagement with customers and industry stakeholders across the African market.

About Khaled Nasr, MBA

Khaled Nasr is an experienced B2B marketing professional with a background spanning regional marketing strategy, demand generation, customer engagement, and integrated marketing communications.

Holding an MBA in Marketing, Khaled has built his career across multinational organizations, including Honeywell and Beko, combining strategic marketing expertise with a strong understanding of technology, business development, and customer experience.

At Honeywell Building Automation, Khaled has been responsible for driving regional marketing initiatives across the Middle East, Africa, and Turkey, supporting business growth through strategic industry events, partner engagement, product marketing, and measurable demand generation activities.

About Honeywell Building Automation

Honeywell Building Automation is a global business focused on transforming how buildings operate through advanced technologies, connected solutions, and intelligent automation.

Its portfolio spans building management systems, fire and life safety, security, access control, and integrated building technologies, helping organizations improve operational efficiency, enhance safety, and create smarter, more sustainable environments.

Through its global expertise and regional presence, Honeywell Building Automation supports the evolving needs of commercial buildings, critical infrastructure, data centers, and other industries.

About GITEX Africa Morocco

Hosted in Marrakech, Morocco, GITEX Africa brings together technology leaders, global enterprises, startups, government representatives, and investors to explore the technologies shaping Africa's digital future.

The exhibition serves as a major platform for innovation, collaboration, and business development, with a focus on artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, digital infrastructure, smart cities, and emerging technologies.

As Africa continues to accelerate its digital transformation, GITEX Africa provides international technology companies with opportunities to engage with regional decision-makers, develop partnerships, and explore new markets.

Two Consecutive Years of Successful Leadership

For the second consecutive year, Khaled Nasr spearheaded Honeywell Building Automation's participation at GITEX Africa, leading the regional marketing efforts behind the company's presence at the exhibition.

His responsibilities covered the planning, coordination, and execution of the company's exhibition strategy, working closely with regional business leaders, sales teams, channel partners, and internal stakeholders to ensure alignment between marketing activities and business objectives.

Building on the success of the previous year's participation, Khaled focused on strengthening Honeywell's visibility in the African market, creating meaningful customer engagement opportunities, and positioning the company's building automation and security solutions among key industry stakeholders.

The 2026 participation represented another successful milestone, reflecting a consistent approach to regional marketing execution, cross-functional collaboration, and customer-focused engagement.

Through his leadership, Honeywell Building Automation maintained a strong presence at one of the continent's most prominent technology events, supporting the company's continued efforts to strengthen relationships and expand business opportunities across Africa.

The achievement further highlights Khaled's ability to translate regional marketing strategies into high-impact industry initiatives while coordinating complex, multinational activities across diverse markets.

With two consecutive successful GITEX Africa participations, Khaled Nasr has demonstrated his commitment to delivering marketing initiatives that connect technology, customers, and business growth.

About Honeywell

Honeywell is an integrated operating company serving a broad range of industries and geographies around the world. Its businesses are supported by advanced technologies and expertise in automation, aerospace, and industrial solutions.

Through Honeywell Building Automation, the company continues to help organizations address critical challenges in building performance, security, safety, and operational efficiency.

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