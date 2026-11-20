MENAFN - Market Press Release) November 19, 2026 4:52 am - ReadyBid provides automated hotel RFP software for corporate travel managers, procurement teams, and travel management companies. Its platform supports hotel discovery, verified supplier contacts

CARLSBAD, CA - 20 November 2026 - ReadyBid, a leading provider of corporate hotel RFP automation solutions, is encouraging businesses to rethink how they measure the return on investment of their hotel procurement programs as they prepare for 2027.

While negotiated room-rate savings remain a central procurement objective, ReadyBid is highlighting additional factors that influence the financial performance of corporate hotel sourcing, including administrative workload, supplier communication, negotiation efficiency, and rate compliance.

The company believes organizations can gain a more complete understanding of procurement value by evaluating both direct savings and operational efficiency.

Hotel Procurement Costs Extend Beyond Room Rates

Corporate hotel sourcing involves extensive coordination between travel managers, procurement teams, hotel suppliers, and travel management companies.

Traditional procurement processes may require employees to spend significant time preparing RFP documents, contacting hotels, tracking responses, comparing proposals, and negotiating commercial conditions.

These activities create administrative costs that may not appear in conventional hotel savings reports.

Joseph Friedmann, President & CEO of ReadyBid, emphasized the importance of evaluating procurement efficiency.

"Corporate hotel sourcing should deliver more than competitive room rates," Friedmann said. "Organizations should also consider the time, resources, and administrative effort required to achieve those results."

Automation Creates Opportunities for Greater Efficiency

ReadyBid provides a centralized hotel RFP platform designed to simplify supplier identification, automated outreach, competitive bidding, and hotel negotiations.

The platform offers verified hotel contacts, customizable RFP templates, automated follow-ups, in-app messaging, counteroffers, and final agreements.

By reducing repetitive manual activities, ReadyBid helps procurement teams focus more attention on evaluating supplier proposals and negotiating favorable commercial terms.

The platform also supports unlimited RFPs and clients, allowing organizations to coordinate sourcing across multiple destinations without per-RFP or per-client fees.

Measuring the Full Value of Hotel Sourcing

ReadyBid encourages organizations to examine several dimensions of procurement performance.

These include negotiated savings, employee time spent managing sourcing activities, supplier participation, agreement implementation, and ongoing rate compliance.

GDS rate verification and monthly rate auditing can help organizations assess whether negotiated pricing is reflected in supported booking channels.

Together, these considerations can provide a broader perspective on hotel procurement performance.

A More Strategic Approach to 2027

As companies prepare their 2027 preferred hotel programs, ReadyBid is encouraging procurement leaders to evaluate whether existing sourcing processes are delivering sufficient operational and financial value.

Friedmann believes the future of corporate hotel procurement will increasingly depend on efficiency, transparency, and measurable results.

"The goal is to help travel managers achieve strong sourcing outcomes without unnecessary administrative complexity," he added.

Through hotel RFP automation, centralized negotiations, reporting, and rate verification, ReadyBid helps businesses pursue a more comprehensive approach to corporate hotel procurement.

About ReadyBid

ReadyBid provides automated hotel RFP software for corporate travel managers, procurement teams, and travel management companies. Its platform supports hotel discovery, verified supplier contacts, customizable RFPs, competitive bidding, negotiations, reporting, GDS rate verification, and monthly rate auditing.

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