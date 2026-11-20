MENAFN - Market Press Release) November 19, 2026 5:15 am - Lodha Whitefield, also called Lodha Hopefarm or Lodha Hopefarm Whitefield, is a pre-launch ultra-luxury residential project by the Lodha Group at Hope Farm Junction in East Bangalore. It sits on approximately 8.5 acres just off the main junction.

Lodha Whitefield, also called Lodha Hopefarm or Lodha Hopefarm Whitefield, is a pre-launch ultra-luxury residential project by the Lodha Group at Hope Farm Junction in East Bangalore. It sits on approximately 8.5 acres just off the main junction, within walking distance of the Hopefarm Channasandra Metro station and next to the Google campus at Alembic City. The project is still collecting Expressions of Interest and has not yet received Karnataka RERA registration.

Where Exactly Is Lodha Whitefield Located?

You can walk to the Hopefarm Channasandra Metro station on the Purple Line in about a minute. ITPL is roughly 10 minutes by road. EPIP Zone takes 20–25 minutes. Outer Ring Road tech parks are 25–35 minutes away. The Central Business District is about 50 minutes, and Kempegowda International Airport sits in the 50–60 minute range under normal traffic offices include Swiggy HQ and Brigade Tech Park (both around 5 minutes), ITPB and Prestige Shantiniketan (10–15 minutes), and Google Ananta (25–30 minutes). Schools such as National Public School (10–15 minutes) and Delhi Public School (15–20 minutes) are close. Manipal Hospital and Vydehi Hospital are both 15–20 minutes away. Retail and hotels like Nexus Whitefield and Vivanta Whitefield are within 15 minutes is not a“future infrastructure” story. The metro has been running since 2023. The tech parks are already occupied. That matters for daily life and for resale demand later.

What Kind of Homes Are Being Offered?

The development is planned as a layered forest-resort community across 8.5 acres. Architecture is by Kapadia Associates. Landscape design is by Landscape Tectonix. Clubhouse and interiors are handled by YODEZEEN. The product is deliberately large-format. Most competing projects in Whitefield still push compact 2 and 3 BHKs. Lodha Whitefield focuses on bigger homes with horizontal living rooms and large decks. Certain towers are expected to carry only 4 BHK units. The top floors in selected towers are earmarked for penthouses and duplexes. Exact carpet areas and final floor plans will be locked only after RERA registration. Until then, treat every size quote as provisional.

What Is the Current Price and EOI Status?

Public channel information points to indicative starting prices in the ₹4 Cr+ range for the entry configurations. Final numbers, floor-rise charges, preferential location charges and other add-ons will be confirmed only when the official cost sheet is released with RERA. Expression of Interest is open. Buyers are being asked to place an EOI amount (commonly discussed around ₹7.2 lakh under the Lodha Voucher Program). The amount is typically refundable if you do not proceed, but the exact terms must be checked in writing before any payment. Lodha Whitefield RERA registration has not been filed as of the latest public checks. That is the single most important fact for any buyer right now.

Is the RERA Delay a Real Risk?

Yes. Without RERA there is no binding possession date, no statutory escrow protection, and no final sanctioned plan available for public verification. Possession is currently discussed around December 2030, but that number becomes meaningful only after registration. Lodha has the balance sheet and delivery experience to complete projects. Still, pre-RERA money carries higher uncertainty than a registered project. If you need a home in the next two to three years, this is not the right fit. If your horizon is five to seven years and you can park capital without stress, the current window is the point of the exercise.

Who Is This Project Actually For?

It suits families already working in Whitefield, ITPL, Brookfield or EPIP who want larger homes without leaving the corridor. It also appeals to NRI buyers looking for a branded, low-maintenance asset in an established employment zone does not suit buyers who need confirmed RERA documentation today, those whose budget is stretched at the current ticket size, or anyone looking for compact 2–3 BHK inventory with faster liquidity.

How Does It Compare With Other Whitefield Options?

Most new launches in Whitefield still target mid-segment buyers with smaller units. True large-format supply remains limited. That scarcity, combined with walkable metro access and adjacency to the Google campus, is the core of the investment case. Whether the premium is justified depends on your personal use case and holding period.

Practical Next Step

Visit the site or the local sales office. Ask for the latest EOI terms in writing. Confirm whether the amount is fully refundable and under what conditions. Request the most recent draft cost sheet and any available master-plan drawings. Do not rely on verbal quotes alone. Lodha Whitefield at Hope Farm Junction is a serious large-format offering in one of East Bangalore's strongest micro-markets. The location is real. The brand is real. The RERA status is still pending. That last point should drive every decision you make from here.