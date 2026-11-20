MENAFN - Market Press Release) November 19, 2026 5:20 am - Accelerated Technologies focuses on cloud-hosted PBX services across Jupiter and West Palm Beach, Florida.

Companies all over South Florida are on the lookout for fresh, inventive ways to engage with their customers and to offer a flexible working environment. To help local businesses step up their communications, Accelerated Technologies is delivering cloud hosted PBX in Jupiter and West Palm Beach, FL. This local technology firm supplies business phone systems that keep teams connected and in sync.

Accelerated Technologies has been up and running since 1999, providing business communications and technology solutions. Cloud phone solutions from the company let businesses take charge of their calls, bring staff together and keep up a professional image.

Plenty of small and medium-sized businesses will keep depending on a phone system they can count on. Letting calls slip through the cracks can cost businesses opportunities, and older phone systems can prove hard to scale as a team grows. Cloud hosted PBX offers a flexible answer by keeping key phone system features in an offsite location.

Accelerated Technologies delivers a range of cloud VoIP, hosted PBX, IP phone systems, virtual auto attendants and unified communications. Depending on how the phone system is set up, businesses can manage incoming calls, create extensions, handle voicemail and link up staff in different locations. New users can also be added, which helps businesses steer clear of a full phone system upgrade.

Based in Jupiter, Florida, the company works with businesses in the surrounding area, West Palm Beach included. The team works closely with each client to make sure the system meets their needs.

When the time comes to move away from traditional phone lines, many businesses go looking for a flexible, cost-effective solution backed by reliable support. It pays to take stock of current communication needs and work out which hosted phone features would serve teams best.

To learn more about cloud hosted PBX in Jupiter and West Palm Beach, Florida, visit the website at or call 561-427-0600 to learn more about the services on offer and receive a bespoke quote.

About the Company:

Accelerated Technologies is a locally owned technology company based in Jupiter that has been operating since 1999. VoIP phone systems, cloud hosted PBX, network cabling, security cameras and access control solutions are provided to both businesses and residential clients throughout the region.