MENAFN - Market Press Release) November 19, 2026 6:31 am - BLVD Dentistry & Orthodontics in Austin offers traditional braces, clear braces, and Invisalign for children, teens, and adults. The 5th Street team helps patients explore personalized options for straighter, healthier smiles.

AUSTIN, Texas - BLVD Dentistry & Orthodontics is highlighting its orthodontic services at its Austin 5th Street location, providing children, teenagers, and adults with multiple options for improving tooth alignment and achieving healthier, more confident smiles.

Orthodontic treatment can help address common dental alignment concerns, including crowded teeth, gaps, overlapping teeth, overbites, underbites, and crossbites. At BLVD Dentistry & Orthodontics, patients can explore different treatment approaches based on their individual dental needs, lifestyle preferences, and smile goals.

The Austin 5th Street office offers several orthodontic solutions, including traditional metal braces, clear ceramic braces, and Invisalign clear aligners. Each option is designed to gradually guide teeth into better alignment while addressing specific orthodontic concerns.

Traditional Braces and Clear Braces

Traditional metal braces remain an effective option for correcting a range of alignment and bite concerns. They use brackets and wires to apply consistent pressure, gradually moving teeth into their desired positions. For patients who prefer a less noticeable option, clear ceramic braces offer a tooth-colored or transparent appearance while working similarly to traditional braces.

Invisalign Clear Aligners in Austin

For patients interested in a more discreet orthodontic option, Invisalign uses a series of customized, removable clear aligners to gradually straighten teeth. Patients can remove their aligners when eating, brushing, and flossing, making it easier to maintain their regular oral hygiene routine.

Invisalign may help address concerns such as crowded teeth, gaps, and certain bite problems. Treatment begins with a consultation to evaluate the patient's smile and determine whether clear aligners are an appropriate option.

Orthodontic Care for Children, Teens, and Adults

Orthodontic treatment is not limited to teenagers. Children and adults may also benefit from an orthodontic evaluation depending on their dental development and alignment needs.

BLVD Dentistry & Orthodontics also offers early orthodontic treatment, commonly known as Phase 1 treatment, for eligible children. Early evaluations can help identify developing alignment and jaw concerns and determine whether intervention may be beneficial.

The practice also provides assisted eruption treatment for certain impacted teeth, helping guide teeth into their appropriate positions as part of an orthodontic treatment plan.

Personalized Orthodontic Consultations

Choosing between metal braces, clear braces, and Invisalign depends on several factors, including the complexity of the alignment concern, treatment goals, appearance preferences, and budget. An orthodontic consultation allows patients to discuss these factors and explore the most suitable options for their individual needs.

BLVD Dentistry & Orthodontics encourages patients considering orthodontic care to schedule a consultation and learn more about available treatment options.

Located at 1011 W 5th St, Suite 120, Austin, TX 78703, the 5th Street office provides dental and orthodontic services in a welcoming environment. Patients can contact the office at (737) 990-4135 to inquire about appointments and orthodontic treatment.

To learn more about braces and Invisalign in Austin, available orthodontic services, and consultation options, visit the BLVD Dentistry & Orthodontics website.

About BLVD Dentistry & Orthodontics of 5th Street

BLVD Dentistry & Orthodontics provides general, cosmetic, restorative, and orthodontic dental services. With a focus on patient comfort, personalized care, and clear communication, the practice helps individuals and families explore dental treatment options to support their oral health and smile goals. Its Austin 5th Street location serves patients seeking comprehensive dental and orthodontic care.