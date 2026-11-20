NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Nov. 20, 2026 - Cultivate, Acupuncture Center for Women, has been named a 2026 Best of Tennessee winner in the Acupuncturists category of The Guide to Tennessee's Health & Medical awards. Best of Tennessee is the highest of the program's three tiers, reserved for businesses that earn the greatest number of reader votes in their category statewide.

Readers cast votes throughout the year, and The Guide to Tennessee's editorial and compliance team reviews every vote for validity and confirms each winner's good standing. For Dr. Renee Fiser, the leading provider of acupuncture for women in Nashville, TN, and the owner of Cultivate, Acupuncture Center for Women, the recognition reflects eight years of community trust since the clinic opened in 2018.

“This award comes from the women who walk through our doors,” says Dr. Renee Fiser, DACM, the founder who offers fertility acupuncture in Nashville, TN.“Many of them are navigating fertility, pregnancy, or hormonal changes. We look at the physical, mental, and emotional pieces together, because that is where change begins.”

Dr. Fiser holds a Doctorate in Acupuncture and Traditional Chinese Medicine from the Pacific College of Oriental Medicine and is a Certified Practitioner of Women's Functional and Integrative Medicine. The center's services include fertility and prenatal procedures, the DUTCH hormone test, and care for PCOS, endometriosis, and perimenopause. Patients are often surprised to learn that Dr. Fiser, chosen by many women for acupuncture in Nashville, TN, also offers this gentle approach to facial and skin wellness.

Women seeking support at any stage, from trying to conceive through pregnancy, can schedule a visit with Dr. Renee Fiser, the leading name in prenatal acupuncture in Nashville, TN, at .

About Cultivate, Acupuncture Center for Women

Founded in 2018, Cultivate, Acupuncture Center for Women is a Nashville clinic focused on women's health. Led by Dr. Renee Fiser, DACM, the center combines acupuncture, Traditional Chinese Medicine, and functional medicine principles to support reproductive health, fertility, pregnancy, hormonal balance, and emotional well-being. Its mission is to help women uncover hidden physical, mental, and emotional obstacles to their health through compassionate, personalized care.