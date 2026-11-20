MENAFN - GetNews) Birmingham law firm Cory Watson Attorneys has 17 lawyers named to the 2026 Mid-South Super Lawyers and Rising Stars lists, covering Alabama, Tennessee, Mississippi, and Arkansas.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - November 20, 2026 - Cory Watson Attorneys is proud to announce that 17 of its lawyers received special recognition from the Super Lawyers rating service for the 2026 Mid-South Region, which covers Alabama, Arkansas, Mississippi, and Tennessee. Each year, Super Lawyers selects no more than 5% of lawyers in each state for outstanding service in the legal industry.

Cory Watson's 2026 Mid-South Super Lawyers



Leila Hirayama Watson, Co-Founder

Tiffany W. Carpenter, Principal Attorney

Elizabeth E. Chambers, Principal Emeritus

Jon C. Conlin, Principal Shareholder

G. Rick DiGiorgio, Of Counsel

Stephen Hunt, Jr., Principal Shareholder

F. Jerome Tapley, Principal Shareholder

Joel Caldwell, Principal Attorney

Mitchell Theodore, Principal Attorney Juan T. Williams, Attorney



Cory Watson's 2026 Mid-South Super Lawyers Rising Stars

Cory Watson also had 7 attorneys named to the Super Lawyers "Rising Stars" list, which recognizes the top up-and-coming attorneys who are 40 years old or younger or have been practicing for 10 years or less.



Hannah Cory Caldwell, Attorney

James E. Cory, Attorney

Nicolas Gutierrez, Attorney

R. Andrew Jones, Principal Attorney

Hunter Phares, Attorney

R. Akira Watson, Attorney Hamilton Jordan, Attorney



About Super Lawyers

Super Lawyers, an Internet Brands business, is a research-driven, peer-influenced rating service of outstanding lawyers who have attained a high degree of peer recognition and professional achievement. Super Lawyers' mission is to bring visibility to attorneys who excel in their practice.

About Cory Watson Attorneys

With offices in Birmingham, Nashville, and Memphis, Cory Watson Attorneys is a nationally recognized firm frequently appointed to lead major mass torts and class action lawsuits. The firm has recovered more than $4 billion for its clients to date.

Contact Cory Watson Attorneys

If you or a loved one has been injured due to someone else's negligence, don't navigate the legal system alone. Contact our team today for a free, confidential case evaluation.