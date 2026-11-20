17 Cory Watson Attorneys Named To 2026 Mid-South Super Lawyers
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - November 20, 2026 - Cory Watson Attorneys is proud to announce that 17 of its lawyers received special recognition from the Super Lawyers rating service for the 2026 Mid-South Region, which covers Alabama, Arkansas, Mississippi, and Tennessee. Each year, Super Lawyers selects no more than 5% of lawyers in each state for outstanding service in the legal industry.
Cory Watson's 2026 Mid-South Super Lawyers
Leila Hirayama Watson, Co-Founder
Tiffany W. Carpenter, Principal Attorney
Elizabeth E. Chambers, Principal Emeritus
Jon C. Conlin, Principal Shareholder
G. Rick DiGiorgio, Of Counsel
Stephen Hunt, Jr., Principal Shareholder
F. Jerome Tapley, Principal Shareholder
Joel Caldwell, Principal Attorney
Mitchell Theodore, Principal Attorney
Juan T. Williams, Attorney
Cory Watson's 2026 Mid-South Super Lawyers Rising Stars
Cory Watson also had 7 attorneys named to the Super Lawyers "Rising Stars" list, which recognizes the top up-and-coming attorneys who are 40 years old or younger or have been practicing for 10 years or less.
Hannah Cory Caldwell, Attorney
James E. Cory, Attorney
Nicolas Gutierrez, Attorney
R. Andrew Jones, Principal Attorney
Hunter Phares, Attorney
R. Akira Watson, Attorney
Hamilton Jordan, Attorney
About Super Lawyers
Super Lawyers, an Internet Brands business, is a research-driven, peer-influenced rating service of outstanding lawyers who have attained a high degree of peer recognition and professional achievement. Super Lawyers' mission is to bring visibility to attorneys who excel in their practice.
About Cory Watson Attorneys
With offices in Birmingham, Nashville, and Memphis, Cory Watson Attorneys is a nationally recognized firm frequently appointed to lead major mass torts and class action lawsuits. The firm has recovered more than $4 billion for its clients to date.
Contact Cory Watson Attorneys
If you or a loved one has been injured due to someone else's negligence, don't navigate the legal system alone. Contact our team today for a free, confidential case evaluation.
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