MENAFN - GetNews)"Local Dominator Map View showing tracked locations as color-coded markers across the United States. Illustrative demo data."Local Dominator's AI visibility software puts tracked locations on one color-coded map, so agencies and franchises see where to start

CHANDLER, Ariz. - November 20, 2026 - Local Dominator, AI visibility software for local SEO agencies and multi-location brands, lets users see Google Maps rankings for every tracked location on one interactive map. Each business appears as a color-coded marker showing its Average Rank, so an agency or franchise organization can tell which locations need attention before opening a single report.

A portfolio of dozens of locations creates a triage problem. A sortable list of scans works for someone who already knows what to look for, but it leaves teams opening projects one at a time to find the weak ones. Map View puts that decision first. Green markers signal strong visibility, yellow to orange means average and red means poor. Gray markers labeled 20+ mark businesses not ranking in the top 20. Nearby locations group into one marker and separate as users zoom in.

"The hard part of a large portfolio is rarely collecting rankings. It is deciding where to look first," said Eldar Cohen, founder of Local Dominator. "A map lets a team read the pattern before it reads any single report, and then spend its time on the locations that need it."

The pattern is where the map earns its place. A cluster of red markers in one region can point to a shared cause, such as a service-area gap, a competitor expansion or an under-invested market, while a single red marker may be noise. The map shows where to look but does not explain why, so teams still investigate the locations it flags.

Map View works alongside Local Dominator's GeoGrid Rank Tracker rather than replacing it. It uses the same Average Rank data from GeoGrid scans and answers which of an account's businesses is weak. A GeoGrid heatmap then shows street-level rank variation inside that one business's service area. Local Dominator's multi-location guide outlines the order: open the map first, read clusters before single markers, check what changed color since the last review, and open the GeoGrid scan last.

Map View is built for agencies, multi-location businesses and franchise organizations, and it is included in the Powerhouse plan and the Enterprise plans above it. Single-location businesses are directed to their own GeoGrid heatmap. Map View sits alongside AI Tracker and SERP Tracker in Local Dominator's AI visibility software, so a team can move from location triage to AI results for the same clients in one product.

About Local Dominator

Local Dominator is a local SEO and AI search visibility software built by a team of agency veterans and local SEO professionals. It helps marketing agencies and local businesses track and improve how they rank across Google Maps, search results, and AI answer engines from one dashboard, with rolling credits, bulk actions, and transparent, no-hidden-fee pricing.